How we will fix broken immigration and asylum systems - Yvette Cooper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Net migration more than quadrupled in just four years to a record high of nearly one million people, and it is still more than three times higher than in 2019. Dangerous small boat crossings rose from 300 people in 2018 to an average of over 36,000 a year in the last three years, a 120-fold increase. In just a few short years, an entire criminal smuggler industry built around boat crossings has been allowed to take hold along the UK border.

The cost of the asylum system also quadrupled to £4bn last year. In 2019, there were no asylum hotels; five years on, there are more than 200. Returns of those with no right to be here are 30 per cent lower than in 2010, and asylum-related returns are down by 20 per cent compared with 14 years ago. That is the legacy we inherited from the previous Government, one that former Ministers have themselves admitted was shameful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We should be clear that this country has always supported people coming here from abroad to work, to study or to be protected from persecution. That has made us the country we are - from the Windrush generation to the Kindertransport; from international medics working in our NHS to the families we have supported from Ukraine.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

But that is exactly why the immigration and asylum systems have to be properly controlled and managed, so that they support our economy and promote community cohesion, with rules properly respected and enforced, and so that our borders are kept strong and secure. None of those things have been happening for the last five years. The scale of the failure and the loss of control have badly undermined trust in the entire system and it will take time to turn things around.

Let me turn to the changes that are needed in three areas. On legal migration, recent years have seen what the Office for National Statistics calls “large increases in both work-related and study-related immigration following the end of travel restrictions and the introduction of the new immigration system after the UK left the EU”.

Conservative Government reforms in 2021 made it much easier to recruit from abroad, including a 20 per cent wage discount for overseas workers. At the same time, training here in the UK was cut, with 55,000 fewer apprenticeship starts than five years ago, and the number of UK residents not working or studying hit a record high of over eight million. This was an experiment gone badly wrong, built on a careless free market approach that literally incentivised employers to recruit from abroad rather than to train or to tackle workforce problems here at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Government is clear that net migration must come down. We are continuing with the visa controls belatedly introduced by the previous Government, including the higher salary threshold, the 20 per cent discount and the restrictions on dependent visas for students and care workers, but we must go further to restore order and credibility to the system.

Since the election, we have set out new plans to ban rogue employers who breach employment laws from sponsoring overseas workers; we have reversed the previous Conservative Government’s decision to remove visa requirements for a number of countries from which large numbers of people arriving as visitors were entering the UK asylum system instead; and we are reviewing visas further to prevent misuse.