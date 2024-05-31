How we will put country first and party second if we form the next government - Sir Keir Starmer

I loved growing up there. You could make easy pocket money clearing stones for the local farmers, that was actually my first job. And you could play football until the cows came home – literally. At my first football club, Boulthurst Athletic, we shared our home pitch with the local cows.

It’s part of why I love our country. Not just the beauty – or the football - also the sort of quiet, uncomplaining resilience. The togetherness of the countryside. That is the best of British.

And, to be honest – it’s just as well. Because you need it. I mean - anyone who thinks that hardship in Britain is found only in our cities, anyone who thinks there’s no struggle outside of our cities, yes even here in the South East, let me tell you – they know nothing of the countryside.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech to supporters, members and local people during his visit to Lancing in West Sussex. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

My own story is a testament to this because it wasn’t easy for us. My dad was a tool-maker. He worked in a factory - my Mum was a nurse. But for most of her life she had a debilitating illness, Still’s disease. To be honest, she would hate that word, ‘debilitating’, because mum never gave up, she never complained. But her illness did shape our lives.

This was the 1970s of course, so there were hard times. I know what out of control inflation feels like, how the rising cost-of-living can make you scared of the postman coming down the path: “will he bring another bill we can’t afford?”

We used to choose the phone bill because when it got cut off, it was always the easiest to do without. We didn’t have mobiles back then but you could still just about get on with it.

Now, all this has stayed with me. It’s shaped the plan I have drawn up for Britain and the importance, above all, of economic stability. The need to never put working people through the whirlwind of chaos, the rising taxes, rising prices, rising mortgage costs - £5,000 for every working family - that’s what the Tories have inflicted on Britain.

The price working people have paid for their chaos, it’s unforgivable.

Politics has to be about service. Britain must be a country that respects your contribution. Everyone – not just those at the top – deserves the chance to get on. These are the ideas I’m fighting for.

This is my project - a Britain once more in the service of working people. Country first, party second.

I don’t know if this is new politics or whether it’s simply a return to something older that used to be taken for granted.

But public service is the bare minimum you should expect. And you also deserve the security, the certainty, the basic ordinary hope, that Britain will be better for your children. No matter our struggles – we always had that in the 1970s - my parents always believed that, in the end, hard work would be rewarded and Britain would be better for their children.

That might not sound like much to some people but you can’t underestimate how important it is for working class families like mine, how much it comforted my parents.

It gave us a hope and a stability we could build our lives around and I believe it’s what working people want now – more than anything.