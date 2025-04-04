Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once a crucible of the industrial revolution from steelmaking to coal mining, South Yorkshire has felt the full brunt of the industrial slump – and been denied the investment and opportunity to thrive.

We believe in the potential and the talent of South Yorkshire but we know they can only be unlocked with the right support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why we’ve announced an £18m boost for the region to shake-up and connect-up health and employment services – as this Labour government pushes ahead with a plan to get Britain back to health and back to work.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall leaves Downing Street, London, after a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

South Yorkshire is the first of nine areas across the country set to benefit from a share of £125m to deliver life-changing support for our communities.

Leaving behind the one-size-fits-all approach, our investment will help deliver tailored support to almost 8,000 people across South Yorkshire in the first year alone.

It’s all part of Labour’s Plan for Change, as we Get Britain Working again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will mean South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) working with local health providers and employers to help people who need support to find work to get vital support.

It could be as simple as working with employers to find a flexible job that works for someone who has extra needs, to help them find their way in the world of work.

Yesterday we met Ruby. Ruby got in touch with the Mayoral Combined Authority team who found her a role with an excellent local cleaning company that helped Ruby to build up her stamina and gave her the time to adjust.

Proper personalised support, with different parts of the system working together, has changed Ruby’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has grown in confidence, made new friends through her job and feels she has control over her future.

And we have big ambitions to go even further; to support even more of the 230,000 people currently not in work or looking for work across the region.

Through new initiatives, in South Yorkshire we have a bold ambition to reduce the number of people ‘economically inactive’ from just over one in five in 2023 to fewer than one in four by the end of 2029 – equivalent to helping 40,000 people across the area.

£10m of the investment will go towards helping people who have been inactive for fewer than two years, as well as those with long-term health conditions, in Barnsley, Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will make it quicker and easier to connect people with the support they need to stay in or return to work, while a new dedicated service will proactively engage employers to hire those with health conditions.

In Barnsley yesterday we saw a vision of the future at the new Health on the High Street centre – currently under refurbishment using funding from this Labour government alongside funding from the Mayor’s office – which will bring the new services on offer under one roof.

We are determined to bring more good jobs to South Yorkshire – making use of the immense talent across the region and the pride people take in decent work – especially in sectors such as clean energy, construction and engineering.