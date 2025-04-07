How we’re fixing Yorkshire's flood defences and safeguarding the local economy - Emma Hardy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decisive action to invest in adapting to climate change has never been more important. So it is so infuriating that this Government inherited flood assets in their poorest condition on record. Years of underinvestment and damaging storms have left 92 per cent of the Environment Agency’s 38,000 high-consequence assets at required condition. That's simply unforgivable.

Investing in flood resilience across Yorkshire will support a stable economy, deliver new jobs and provide reassurance to businesses.

Every £1 spent on the maintenance of flood and coastal erosion risk management assets prevents roughly £13 of future economic damage. The Environment Agency estimated the protection afforded by the flood defences they manage prevented more than £9bn of economic damage in 2020.

Flood defence construction work along the banks of the River Don in 2020. PIC: James Hardisty

That’s why we are now fixing the roof that was left battered. We’re investing a record £2.65bn over two years to boost flood resilience across the country, as part of our Plan for Change.

Working with the Environment Agency, today we’ve confirmed the more than 700 flood defences which will receive funding this year, helping to protect 27,000 more homes and businesses across England.

Communities in Yorkshire are set to benefit. We’re providing £59.5m in funding this year to improve flood protection for around 4,300 properties in Yorkshire and the Humber.

That includes £2.45m for Derringham Aquagreens in East Riding to reduce the risk of surface water flooding while also providing green space for communities. The project aims to mimic natural drainage by slowing the flow and holding excess water during heavy rainfall.

And, investing £2m in the Outstrays to Skeffling Managed Realignment Scheme will create new habitats for wildlife on the north bank of the Humber Estuary, as well as improving flood protection for residents in the Welwick, Weeton, Patrington Haven and Skeffling areas. The Humber Estuary is one of the most important estuaries for wildlife in Europe and has been designated a site of nature conservation under both national and international legislation.

I’m also hugely conscious that flooding can be particularly distressing for farmers and rural communities, with fields awash, roads blocked and crops ruined by exceptionally wet weather.

That’s why we’re also providing a £16m boost in funding for internal drainage boards, the public bodies who manage water levels for agricultural and environmental needs, across the country, including here in Yorkshire, taking the total IDB Fund to £91m. More than 400,000 hectares of agricultural land and 91,000 homes and businesses are expected to benefit by March 2026.

My drive to increase our county’s flood resilience comes not only from recognition of our Government’s duty to protect its citizens but also personal experience. I know only too well the devastating impact flooding can have on communities, businesses and the economy in Yorkshire.