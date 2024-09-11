How West Yorkshire can position itself as a leader in the green economy - Amy House

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 300 local authorities in the UK have declared a climate emergency and each has net zero targets to aim for. A vital pillar in achieving this is to invest in decarbonising businesses and grow their local supply chain, but only a handful of authorities are working on both of these solutions.

It’s happening in West Yorkshire and the benefits of doing so are clear. According to the new Green Economy report, West Yorkshire Green Technologies & Services Sector Mapping, the sector is currently valued at £8.1bn and is expected to grow to £11.1bn by 2026.

This growth is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for electric cars, a push to retrofit homes in a bid to reduce carbon emissions, high energy prices inspiring people to look at more cost-effective renewable solutions, and national and local programmes encouraging businesses and homeowners to decarbonise.

Amy House is the director of Green Economy.

The report, funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and supported by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and Mayor of West Yorkshire, reveals that there are already 2,914 Green Technologies and Services (GTS) sector businesses in the region, which matches the national average.

However, there is an opportunity for the region to grow the number of jobs being created by the sector - currently, the sector employs 53,214 people representing just 2.1 per cent of the region’s workforce, which is below the national average of 6.2 per cent.

This stark contrast shows that there is a huge opportunity to create more high-quality local jobs in the green sector, which can be achieved by plugging the skills gap through training and education.

To meet this challenge, local businesses, educational institutions, and training providers need to collaborate. In West Yorkshire, we are partnering with MCS, the standards organisation for small-scale domestic renewable energy and heating, on an innovative scheme that brings training providers together to upskill people. By focusing on creating a well-trained, local workforce, West Yorkshire can position itself as a leader in the green economy, ensuring the growth of emerging sectors like wind energy and alternative fuels.

These sectors are already seeing strong demand, with projected sales increases of over 60 per cent in the next few years.

The potential for West Yorkshire to benefit from this boom is immense, but the transition to a greener economy will require long-term planning and consistent local support.

As part of a report we created for the Local Government Association last year, one of our key recommendations was for local authorities to ensure they understand the strengths and weaknesses in their area. Having this information means they can know what levers to pull to improve the competitiveness and ensure consistent growth.

Setting local targets ensures businesses have a commitment that, no matter what changes might happen at a national level, there will be consistency and local backing for this agenda and the businesses taking steps to decarbonise.