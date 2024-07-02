How Yorkshire homeowners can safeguard against squirrel infestation - Harry Appleton-Metcalfe

They are even capable of moving roof tiles, coming down chimneys or causing damage to guttering and fascia boards.

It’s particularly vital that homeowners take preventative measures, because many home insurance policies do not cover damage caused by small pests and rodents. This is because the issues that they cause are deemed preventable.

With animal infestation claims at an all-time high, insurers cite squirrels as the most havoc-causing pest, reporting claims up 51 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

A grey squirrel forages for food amongst the trees. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Examples of the kind of destruction they can cause range from solar panels not working due to wiring being chewed through to fires from electrical faults and water system contamination from squirrels in water tanks.

UK law prohibits the relocation of grey squirrels. Tighter rules came into effect in 2019 to protect our native red squirrel and curb the significant damage to forestry caused by their grey cousins.

Prevention is therefore definitely better than cure. The kindest way to keep them out of your home and garden is to create an unsuitable habitat for them.

Dealing with squirrels requires a multi-faceted approach combining physical deterrents, repellents and habitat modification. Consistency is key, as squirrels are persistent creatures and may require several deterrent methods before they decide to leave a home alone.

The first step in preventing squirrel damage is to block their entry. Homeowners should conduct a thorough inspection of their home's exterior to identify any potential entry points, such as holes or gaps. These can be as small as an inch and still allow squirrels access. Sturdy materials like metal flashing or hardware cloth that squirrels cannot chew through should be used to block these off.

Homeowners should repair any roof damage immediately and continue to keep the eaves, soffits and the rest of the roof in good repair to stop squirrels from accessing it.

Squirrels often enter homes by jumping from overhanging tree branches or dense shrubs. Branches that could provide easy access to roofs should be trimmed to at least 10 feet away from the roof.

Strong wire mesh can be used to block obvious access points – but only once it is established that there are no squirrels inside. This should be weldmesh or hexagonal mesh of 16 gauge and no more than 25-millimetre size mesh.

The best times to do this are mid-morning and mid-afternoon when grey squirrels are typically out foraging.

Gardens with decking are particularly vulnerable to squirrel damage. It’s crucial to make your garden less attractive to squirrels by removing trees or branches with uninhabited nests and covering bulbs with wire mesh that allows plants to grow and stops squirrels from digging them up. Squirrel-resistant bird feeders - with weight-activated mechanisms that close off access to the feed when a squirrel climbs on - are much more effective than loose food.

There are also various repellents available that can help deter squirrels.