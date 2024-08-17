How Yorkshire parents can support their children on GCSE results day - Matt Buttery

Children will no doubt be nervously awaiting the outcome of all that studying and, for some, it might feel as though their entire future is dependent on these results. Parents too will likely be anxious to find out how their children have done.

Last year, Yorkshire and the Humber had a pass rate - children receiving a grade 4/C or above - of 64.4 per cent. This was slightly down on the previous year but no doubt schools across the region will be hoping the post-pandemic bounceback continues and it is back up to, or higher than, the 2022 rate of 69.6 per cent.

Going into the day, it’s worth remembering that this is just one day and although important, parents and indeed children shouldn’t lose sight of the bigger picture. There are some simple steps parents and carers can take to guide their children through this stressful period.

School children in an exam hall. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire

Iit is important to have a chat with your child ahead of them receiving their results. They will no doubt be feeling nervous or stressed. They may find it hard to voice their feelings so initiating a conversation, listening to them, and giving them the space to discuss any worries or concerns will help them to feel supported and more able to open up.

Try to avoid phrases such as ‘you must be nervous’ or ‘we’re not expecting anything’. It is equally important that, once your child receives their results, they can talk to you about them.

It might be helpful to make some initial plans with your child. Whatever their results, the day will be adrenalin-fuelled, and having a plan will provide a natural next step in which to take stock. If it’s welcome news, it can act as a positive celebration and help to bring them back down to earth from the immediate high. If the news is not as good as hoped, it may help calm anxious feelings and provide much needed reassurance.

Children often take their cues from their parents and, no matter the results, they will be looking to your response to set the tone. Of course, if the results are as expected or better, this may come more easily but, if your child does not achieve what they thought they might, it is important to remain calm and avoid any angry responses.

They will no doubt be disappointed, and although you may also be, they will need your reassurance.

Try to remain positive, and again, avoid using phrases and words that may add to negative feelings, for instance ‘you must be disappointed’ or ‘don’t worry’ or adding pressure by saying ‘you can maybe re-sit them’.

Instead, calmly reassure them and let them know you can discuss how to proceed and what options might be open to them once they are ready.

This is likely to be the first significant educational milestone for your child but it may not be the last. Their experience of it is something that they are likely to remember, long after they forget the specific grades, so it’s important that they know that they are loved and feel supported in this moment.