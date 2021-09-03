HS2 to Leeds cancellation would be a betrayal - The Yorkshire Post says

The Yorkshire Post says that HS2 brings vital life chances.

This game-changing project is of vital importance to our region, holding out the prospect of turbo-charging the economy by attracting new investment and jobs.

It is about making improved connections between the major city hubs of the north, thus creating better life chances for residents to rival those living in the south, which receives far greater investment.

Yet persistent hints are being dropped that the HS2 link will be scrapped to save money, the latest coming from West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, who says he half-expects it.

Given that Mr Street is highly-regarded and well-connected in the Conservative Party, it is perfectly possible that he is voicing Government opinion, despite the pledge by Boris Johnson that the Yorkshire leg will go ahead in full.

One of the first tasks for the head of the newly-established Government infrastructure bank based in Leeds, John Flint, should be to point out to his political bosses how much political capital is at stake over HS2 and press for it to be built as planned.

Cancellation would, at a stroke, destroy the credibility of Mr Johnson’s much- vaunted programme to level up the economy and eliminate north-south funding inequalities.

Yorkshire does not only deserve high-speed rail.

It needs it if our ambitions to create a thriving economy and new jobs are to be achieved.

Mr Johnson has to make good on his promise to deliver HS2.