Hull and East Yorkshire has huge potential, I’m keen to unlock it - Luke Campbell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have listened to hundreds of business people, students and dedicated staff across different public services and the third sector.

I have made the case for our long-underfunded region. We’re very much a new organisation, and we have a big mountain to climb. Hull and East Yorkshire has been left out of the conversation and never given its fair share of funding, for way too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Yorkshire Day, it is a good chance to take stock – and though still only three months into the role, set out some of my priorities for the future.

Luke Campbell is the Reform Mayor for Hull and East Yorkshire. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

If I was to summarise my overriding goal, it would be to bring more prosperity to people in Hull and East Yorkshire. That includes opportunities for those who’ve been left out before.

We’re putting in place a clear Prosperity Strategy for the next four years, but we’ve also got our eyes very much on the longer-term change this region needs and deserves.

So, how are we going to deliver prosperity? Winning more funding and investment, from the private and public sector, is crucial. I’ve spent much time already meeting developers, investors, major commercial and residential property sector businesses. This includes businesses such as the globally leading manufacturer Metsa, which is looking at a multi-million pound investment and local major players looking to expand. We’re progressing with international opportunities such as with Beijing’s large business district, Fengtai, whose representatives I met recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, we are making our case to national government literally every week. We have secured some devolved funding already, including a four-year transport deal worth almost £100m, and the £16m training and skills budget for people aged 19 and above.

But we’ve been left behind for too long. Now we have a seat at the table and a voice. One of the early things I have been able to do is join Mayors across northern England through The Great North, where big plans include international trade missions. And in Yorkshire we are already working together as Mayors on specific topics and growth opportunities.

We’re going to do things differently. I am committed to taking decisions ‘with people, not for people’. We will involve more people, more often by listening, and actively taking decisions with them. Look out for some exciting engagement events over coming months.

It’s essential that we are joined up.

For example, extending rail electrification and quicker line speeds to the East Coast will maximise the potential of our Freeport. Global firms would be able to reach the rest of the UK quicker, and we can build clusters around processing, logistics and manufacturing on the huge tax-beneficial sites. But I am clear that the Government must invest on major infrastructure projects like this to truly get the benefits from devolution right across the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More homes in Hull city centre will boost the night-time, retail and leisure economies – we know many young people want to live in vibrant, safe, exciting urban areas.

I am passionate about people’s physical and mental well-being. Improving our overall public health also means more people can enter the workplace, greater productivity and better quality of lives.

We’re working at pace with partners across business and the public sector on the key documents Government demands of Mayoral Combined Authorities. This includes our Local Growth Plan, which will set out the key areas for future investment that will generate new, well-paid jobs local people will benefit from.

There will be much more to come. Just a few areas we are looking at include more community minibuses and routes serving our beautiful countryside and coastline. This will help tackle social exclusion and vitally, as part of my commitment to young people, provide more affordable access to work and education. We will hold the major operators to account with a new Enhanced Bus Partnership focussed on simplified ticketing and improving transparency so we can better use data to plan services that local people really want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am also looking at innovative ideas like a Mayoral First Time Buyers Fund to help people get on the housing ladder.

We can improve opportunities for local people by working with businesses to ensure the training and skills provided locally match what they need. This will help our young people to access high-value jobs.

My experience so far has convinced me that having a Mayoral Combined Authority is our opportunity to make change happen, and put us on a level playing field with the rest of the country.

We have the assets, people and place and I am determined to give people here the same opportunities others have long enjoyed.