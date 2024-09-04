Human connection at work is more important than ever in an increasingly technological world - Jane Dreaper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there are various ways AI can help our professional lives. If someone you know is job hunting, they could use it to compare their CV with role descriptions, to highlight any gaps they need to consider.

AI can also be useful when you’re embarking on a complicated policy document or devising a strategy, and need help with your structure and content.

And it can assist with condensing information – pulling out action points from meeting notes, for example. It’s not the end point: fact-checking and your original thought remain the key ingredients.

A woman using a laptop on a dining room table set up as a remote office to work from home. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Jumping into new technology can often feel challenging. When I organise events for companies going through big changes, I often ask delegates to give real-time, anonymous feedback via their phones. This is humbling and nerve-wracking – I have to steel myself each time. But if people haven’t had enough time for their questions, or if the temperature in the room is affecting thinking, I’d rather know so I can try to fix it in time.

These days colleagues often come together over Teams or Zoom. Remote working has benefited many of us, offering flexibility and focus. But it can be isolating.

Hybrid working patterns have endured in many professions, and the capabilities of AI will only gather pace in the coming years.

I believe this makes the importance of connection and human understanding even more vital when we work together.

How visible are the leaders in your organisation? Are they far away, perhaps in the corners of upstairs floors?

As a health journalist, I remember visiting one of the big drug companies and passing the CEO’s office.

It was the shiny glass box you might have expected – but it was on the ground floor near reception. “We see him there working and we can see who’s in his office,” his team told me. I knew I had to get out and make visible connections during this start-up phase of my company.

I’d deliberately given it a Yorkshire identity - the name Dalemoor Ltd comes from our beloved national parks – but branding is only a starting point.

Chance encounters at business events in Leeds and Harrogate have proved enjoyable – and led to solid pieces of work. But I know networking often fills people with dread.

The coaching work I’m most proud of has helped clients from tech or engineering backgrounds who struggle to relate to their peers and managers.

They talk it through and they come up with ways of building those crucial links on their terms.

As a journalist, I was tuned into listening to interviewees’ answers. As an executive coach, I’ve learnt to talk even less and listen ever more deeply.

Repeating something back to clarify is a simple coaching technique and very useful in one-to-one conversations - particularly if you’re hearing something surprising. And however long established any team is, there’s always work to be done to help colleagues understand each other and how they best communicate.