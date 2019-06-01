Humbling Second World War stories of region’s D-Day veterans deserve to be told - The Yorkshire Post says

It is 75 years since some 156,000 Allied troops descended onto the beaches of Normandy in one of the largest military operations of its kind.

It was a campaign that ultimately paved the way for the end of the Second World War, but one which also claimed the lives of thousands of men and left many more with life-changing injuries.

Details revealed of national commemoration to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

The world must never forget such sacrifices – the danger that these soldiers found themselves in as they scrambled their way up the beaches of northern France enabled freedom to prevail over Nazi tyranny. As such, we should listen with an attentive ear to the recollections of the last survivors and also express our sincerest gratitude for their heroism. It is why The Yorkshire Post will be proud to be sharing the experiences of D-Day veterans throughout the next week – their humbling stories should not be allowed to die with them.