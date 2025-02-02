Humility and compassion are stronger weapons in this world - Christa Ackroyd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That and an American Bishop who dared to preach to arguably the most powerful man in the world a lesson on mercy.

Susan Pollack was just 13 years old when she and her family were deported to the horror camp from Hungary for being Jews.

Instinctively she knew if she admitted to being a child she would die and so she told the guards she was 15 and fit to work.

Anti Donald Trump protestors in Sheffield. ©Dean Atkins Photography

Every morning she and other women were forced to stand in front of the cruelest of torturers, the camp doctor Josef Mengele.

They were naked and afraid. If any of those lined up were said to be losing weight too quickly they were sent to the gas chamber.

In another message a friend of mine paid tribute to another Holocaust survivor who made her life in Leeds and also made it her mission to speak of her unspeakable ordeal so we would remember.

Her granddaughter Sam pledged to do the same. And did.

A gay friend reminded me that being homosexual, part of the intelligentsia, a Romany or being born with a disability also led to persecution, imprisonment and death, and it broke my heart.

Eighty years later and there are few survivors of the concentration camps. It remains up to us to ensure their story lives on as a testament to the power of the human spirit against the evil of mankind.

But having met so many of them, having visited Auschwitz, left as a shrine to cruelty and suffering, I cannot help but wonder how we have come to be so angry, cruel and divisive in what in terms of humanity is such a short space of time.

Yet I refuse to be bowed by it.

Last week, in what I believe to be at best an ill thought out comment, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was asked about Donald Trump’s ‘boosterism.’

It is an ugly word and one I have never heard of before but translated I suspect it means what my granny would call blowing your own trumpet. It seems Ms Reeves agrees with the new President on that at least.

When asked whether the UK could learn from the man now in charge of the USA she replied ‘Yes I do think we need more positivity.’

And yet it is her very own government who stand accused of being so negative at the start of their term in office that they have caused both business and their constituents to lose faith in our country with the former England, of England chief economist warning that their approach had led to ‘fear and foreboding.’

But to take a leaf from Donald Trump’s book is a suggestion too far in my book.

And so this week I am here to tell our chancellor that of all the people in the world to teach us here in the UK about positivity Donald Trump is the last person I would have us turn to for a lesson. Divide and conquer perhaps, but that has never been my way.

I want to learn nothing from a man who frees more than 1,000 convicted criminals who marched on Capital Hill against democracy on a day where people there to uphold the law were injured and even died simply because he could, and more importantly because they supported him.

I want to learn nothing from a man who has decided he wants part of another country, Greenland, yet puts himself forward as the saviour of other countries where the same is happening to them.

I want nothing to do with a man who renames the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America on a whim even though the name was on our world maps long before that of the country he now rules, a man who is trying to ban birthright citizenship where even people born in ‘his’ country can be rounded up and sent off in handcuffs, who puts diversity champions on paid leave, withdraws from the World Health Organisation and the World Climate Group, who tells us God has saved him to make America great again, and who then calls a woman Bishop appealing for him to show mercy on the vulnerable and the frightened, a ‘nasty’ woman who was neither ‘compelling’ nor ‘smart’.

Donald Trump is part of the angry new world order that insists it is my way or the high way, who spits his dummy out when others dare to disagree and uses fear as a weapon.

Yet I totally understand the loaded question asked of Miss Reeves about Donald Trump and the difficulty it put her in.

I totally get while facing the possibility of tariffs which would severely impact British industry why the Government has a careful line to tread with a protectionist president whose sole aim is to protect himself and makes sure his legacy is at the very least memorable.

I also believe the capricious nature of the man in question means that there are those who dare not do anything but listen and if that includes leaders in the Middle East or in Russia and Ukraine that will be for the good of those people who are living and dying there.

But as a role model for positivity? Never. Not him, nor his friend Elon Musk, though how long they will remain friends who can say. I personally don’t give it long before one or the other says you are wrong and I’m in charge.

But to buy into the politics of unpredictability is not what our country needs. It needs politicians who care for the most vulnerable.

It needs them to stop shouting across the house at each other like children and work for the good of those who elected them. And that means everyone. Oh and to stop blaming everyone else.

This Government had a huge mandate to succeed. And yet Ms Reeves lectures us on positivity when her whole approach to the economy has been to tell us what we can’t afford.

It sticks in my throat that she is prepared to re examine the tax status of non doms while telling pensioners and women who couldn’t actually afford to retire when they expected to that they will shoulder the first burdens.

Oh and it will be at least three years before the care system is looked at. And they expect us to be positive.

And yet I am. But it is despite the politicians, not because of them.

I will sing the praises of this country because of the good people who don’t join in the shouting but just get on and do it, seeking out those on the outside, the disenfranchised and the worried without the need for praise and affirmation.

Sometimes it takes bravery from a bishop. Sometimes it is simply a question of what you give you will receive in return.

If the survivors of the horrors of the concentration camp could summon up every ounce of positivity to survive then so can we.

But anger and bluster and joining in the blame game is not the way forward. Humility and compassion are far stronger weapons.

And in the words of an American Bishop we still live in a world where people live in fear. And yes that includes this country too.