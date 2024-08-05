I don’t agree with Just Stop Oil’s tactics but sending protesters to prison is dangerous - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right to speak our own minds is something that we tend to place a very high value on in this country. Most of us want Britain to be a place where we can express a healthy degree of dissent and disagreement without getting locked up by the state.

Yet five Just Stop Oil protestors are sitting in jail for over four years for making plans to disrupt a motorway. It turns out that someone gets longer inside our overcrowded prisons for discussing how they might make a nuisance of themselves than they would for inflicting a violent attack on a shopkeeper.

Like the majority of environmental campaigners, I am not convinced that Just Stop Oil has a very good grasp of tactics. I think they often do more harm to the cause they are campaigning for than good. Every time a motorway is blocked off by a protest, I suspect that those who profit from selling oil and gas celebrate. Effective protest persuades more people to agree with your cause. Irresponsible protestors end up lining the public up alongside the companies who are creating the problem.

Screen grab taken from handout video of Just Stop Oil protesters spraying an orange substance on Stonehenge. PIC: Just Stop Oil/PA Wire

If people do choose to break the law in order to protest, then it is not particularly surprising or alarming if the courts decide to convict the law breakers and hand out proportionate and reasonable sentences.

When those sentences are utterly disproportionate to the crime it is an entirely different matter altogether. Sending a peaceful protester to jail for five years seems completely out of line with the sentences that are typically handed down for much more serious crimes. How can it be right that a violent sexual assault gets you less time inside than planning a peaceful climate protest?

Do we really want to live in a country where the law requires those who disagree with the government to obtain permission from the police before they are allowed to hold a protest and can be locked up for years if they demonstrate their intent to take action that hasn’t been sanctioned?

Such draconian approaches to sentencing aren’t just morally wrong, they are likely to achieve the exact opposite of what they are intended to do. Instead of intimidating people who are alarmed enough by the climate crisis to want to take action, it is likely to encourage them to become more active and more extreme.

There is nothing like a martyr to inspire a cause. Locking up the suffragettes for long sentences didn’t exactly discourage them from protesting and I strongly suspect that the motorway network is at greater risk of disruption after these over the top sentences than it was before.

We seem to be in danger of letting public annoyance over the consequences of irresponsible protest to lead us down a route of limiting important rights to protest that most of us take for granted.

To give an illustration of the unintended consequences it is worthwhile considering what happened in the village where I live when locals didn’t like a decision by Network Rail to close a footpath for months. Villagers began by doing all the normal things that reasonable people do such as writing to the company asking when the footpath would be reopened and explaining how much it was valued by the local community.

Nothing happened. So several people contacted me, as their local councillor, and asked if I would try and raise the issue. I also got ignored. At that point a few of us got together and organised a protest walk close to the route that resulted in over 100 villagers coming out with banners. We got extensive press coverage and made the company aware of their bad press. Shortly afterwards the footpath was back open.

Most people would think that was a positive example of things in this country working the way they should as a local community exercised its right to stand up for itself against bureaucratic decisions being made many miles away.

It was actually an illegal act. No one officially notified the police or asked for permission to protest. We just did it because we assumed that was what ordinary people in this country had a right to do.

The police could have arrested me for helping organise it. I don’t think that is what any reasonable person wants the law on protest in Britain to be.

Freedom is the right to say and do things that people in power don’t like. Those who inconvenience the public when they express their views expect to pay a reasonable price for their actions. That price should never exceed the punishments handed out for inflicting actual bodily harm.

Judges may not like climate protestors disrupting the public, but they need to think long and hard before jailing them for years for talking about organising protests.