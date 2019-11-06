I fear for our country if Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister and here’s why: Bernard Ingham

Never in my life have I known a general election where the issues are so clear-cut and the outcome so problematic. Never one either so crucial to Britain’s future since Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party is not democratic but totalitarian Marxist.

Essentially, the choice is between leaving the EU or remaining in it and between prosperity and penury.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, during a rally at the University of Gloucestershire Oxstalls Campus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Only the Tories will honour the 2016 referendum on EU membership. Jeremy Corbyn is peddling sheer fantasy in promising a new – and by implication better – deal within six months.

Even allowing for problems in the global economy, only the Tories will maintain relative prosperity. Labour’s programme is absolutely guaranteed to bring the country to its knees. Experience shows that Marxism simply does not work.

Against that background, Boris Johnson seems a dead cert to return to lead another Conservative government. What is more, he is anything from eight to 17 points ahead of Labour in the polls. He is also a far better campaigner than a wooden Theresa May who only narrowly averted a catastrophe in 2017 after starting with a longer lead.

Why then the uncertainty about the outcome on December 12? Quite simply, the number of unknowns is baffling quite apart from the postal union’s threat to strike.

After President Trump’s unwelcome interference in our internal political affairs, it seems unlikely that the Tories and the Brexit party will come to an arrangement. If they don’t – and the Brexit party goes all out for seats, we could lose Brexit altogether and open the black door of No 10 to Corbyn and Co.

Common sense should tell these politicians to give the country a chance of repairing the Brexit-enforced neglect of the nation’s social fabric. We shall not do that if on December 12 anyone other than Boris becomes our PM.

Secondly, we have no idea how constituencies that voted Leave will take it out of Remainer candidates. That is a serious question for whole swathes of Northern England, including Yorkshire, and the Midlands.

More fundamentally, we have no idea what effect the evident – and understandable – disillusionment with politicians will have on the turnout or the way people eventually vote.

How many voters are dying to burst the Westminster or, as some would put it, the wet London bubble? And precisely how will they give our defeatist Establishment a thick ear?

Logic suggests that Corbyn cannot win since his programme is founded on unreality – he seems to think that Britain is still wallowing in Dickensian squalor – and would not just take Britain back to the dismal union-abused 1970s but end our economic and political freedom.

In the process of rendering us all poorer he would break up the UK, open the floodgates to immigrants, leave us defenceless, probably bring down the monarchy and let loose the mob.

Let’s face it, he hates our past as well as our present. Unfortunately, we have no idea how this will impel the idealistic young, brainwashed by the education system, to vote Corbyn.

By rallying to “Oh, Jeremy” could they demonstrate yet again that all the best revolutionaries are middle class, strangers to want and discomfort?

The one certainty is that if you vote Liberal Democrat – a misnamed party if ever there was one – Scottish or Welsh Nationalist or Green you are conniving to make Britain an impoverished vassal of Brussels.

But how many will espouse the Lib Dems’ cause of killing Brexit or the Greens after the excesses of Extinction Rebellion?

We have one of the most tolerant and liberal democracies in the world. How many people see it, as I do, under threat? And how many despair, as I do, of a Labour party which has allowed itself to be taken over by Marxists and wrecked as a reliable alternative government?

What effect will this realisation – or lack of it – and despair have on the way people vote?

And so the questions flow. I wish I knew the answers. So, I suspect, do all serious people.

This very uncertainty will make campaigning difficult – as if there were not enough landmines strewn in the way of politicians these days, by snowflakes, the politically correct, the anti-social media and intolerance.

It will make sloganising very difficult since you can almost guarantee somebody will take offence, complain and even set the thought police on to you.

But how about the following for starters?

“Conservatives for progress – Corbyn for Venezuela?”

“Tory Leave = liberation; The Rest’s Remain = defeatism.”

“Vote Conservative for freedom not want.”

I will let you know if anyone feels my collar.