I lost my wife recently and it has taught me how important it is to have the support of a strong community around you - Andy Brown

Acceptance is a lot harder to achieve when it is someone close to you who has passed away. Loss is something we all have to cope with at some stage in our lives yet we rarely discuss it openly.

One thing I have learned about death is that the way it happens is important. Another is that the experience is different each time.

When my mother died I found it a very traumatic experience because the run up to the death was long and painful and the actual moment of it deeply shocking. I misjudged how close she was to death and failed to say the right things at the last opportunity.

A view of Leeds General Infirmary. PIC: James Hardisty

That left me feeling a mixture of guilt, trauma and loss that wasn’t easy to deal with. I ended up thinking that if that was what death was like then I had been right to be very scared.

When my father died at 94 the experience was utterly different. It is a strange thing to say but I actually found it uplifting. He was mentally ready to go and was lucid and his old self right until the end.

The morning before he died he woke from a deep sleep and said that he had dreamed he had died and quite enjoyed it. He seemed somewhat thrown to discover he was still with us and when he did pass later that day it felt like he had resolved his life and achieved the peaceful passing he had wanted.

I found that experience very mending. Over the past few months I have needed to draw on it quite heavily as my wife has become very ill, battled with serious heart failure and finally lost the struggle. Camilla died a week before I am writing this.

What has been evident throughout her hard battle has been how important it is to have the support of a strong community around you when times get hard.

I live in the small village of Cononley on the outskirts of Skipton and have been there for over 30 years. If you are going to go through difficult times then do it surrounded by people who care about you.

Some of the gestures people made were deeply touching. After one of my wife’s spells in hospital she got out with some hope of recovery but only able to walk a hundred yards or so. A friend rang and asked if she would like to come round for tea. She was worried that she was too tired and might not make the distance but I persuaded her to make the effort.

When we got there a table had been set for a feast and ten of our closest friends had gathered for a surprise welcome out of hospital. My wife was energised and within minutes she was chatting happily with old friends with scarcely a visible sign of illness.

There is no substitute for a strong friendship group in difficult circumstances. I have lost track of the agencies who have rung me since Camilla’s death to offer me emotional support.

Some of those offers were well meant. Others turned out to be preludes to conversations about whether I would like to pay them money for some service or other such as doing the probate. I wasn’t impressed by the marketing strategy.

Nor was I impressed when my wife’s GP rang me to offer sympathy. It was the same person who had told her she couldn’t organise to get her admitted to hospital and thought she was suffering from anxiety.

That said much of the NHS covered itself in glory as we tried desperately to find cures for an incurable heart disease. When you are inside the NHS system it is still truly impressive. I witnessed staff displaying incredible patience and dedication to duty and ended up hugely grateful to the teams at Airedale and at Leeds General Infirmary.

Getting admitted can be much more difficult and the communication systems between different parts of the health and care system and on discharge are frequently badly flawed. Files couldn’t even be sent from outpatients to inpatients with ease.

What was evident throughout her treatment and her home care when terminal is how much the system depends on migrant labour.

Anyone who is hoping to cut heavily down on migration needs to be very careful what they wish for.

My final thought is that loss is not a quick thing to deal with. At the moment I am incredibly busy dealing with practical arrangements and have been getting wonderful levels of support.

When the funeral is over and the door closes on a quiet house is the time when people need your support the most.