I met Rishi Sunak in Yorkshire and I knew he was in trouble - Christa Ackroyd

Why not? Because they are both important to us as a nation for two reasons. One decides our future. The other hopefully gives us a little respite from what that future may be, at least as long our football team stays in the competition.

And just imagine if they win. The footballers, I mean. Won’t that be a tonic? And a surprise. But I know which is more important.

I like a good game of football. But I am absolutely passionate about exercising our democratic right to vote. It has been too hard fought for by too many from chartists, suffragettes and electoral reformers along the way.

Rishi Sunak, appearing during a BBC General Election interview Panorama special, hosted by Nick Robinson (Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire)

Not to mention those who died in battle to keep the flag of democracy flying, as we talked about last week.

One man (or rather one man, one woman) per vote is at the heart of British politics. It is not in so many other countries. And therefore we must never take it for granted. But we do. Otherwise why do some people seem to forget that when it comes to actually putting a cross on a ballet paper?

Of course there are always those who moan there is no one party worth voting for. Others remain undecided right up to and including polling day itself and so decide not to bother.

I suspect there are many who haven’t made up their minds in this campaign, perhaps more than ever before. But that in my book is a cynical, lazy approach and one which abdicates us of our collective responsibility.

It also means if you can’t be bothered to turn up at your your local polling station on what is a very rare occurrence in our daily lives you have absolutely no right to complain at either the result or subsequent policies.

We the electorate hold the power to determine our future. And it shouldn’t end on polling day either . It is up to us to continue to hold our politicians at both national and local levels to account once they take up their seat in parliament.

Even before, if we get the chance to meet those standing to represent us during this election campaign. It is something I have always done in my job. And something I will continue to do as a constituent. Whether they listen of course is another matter.

Before the election was called I had the chance to meet Rishi Sunak who had come to Brighouse to meet the Tory faithful. I knew then he was in trouble.

There was no speech. There was no question and answer session just a lot of handshaking. And yet here he was amongst voters who were already loyal to him and his party. It was hardly entering the lion’s den.

But of course big mouth here, who was invited as an observer, couldn’t resist asking him in detail about one policy promised in the previous manifesto that had not come to pass. To tackle homelessness. To be fair to the man he was neither pompous nor unapproachable.

I’d actually think a little more pomposity or at least a little more oomph might help him. He listened as I detailed him that which I am passionate about, no joined up thinking about the ever increasing number with no roof over their heads.

And I invited him out onto the streets to see for himself who we were talking about and why they are there.

He and indeed the other parties have not taken me up on my offer. Nor can I find it as a detailed flagship policy on the hustings.

The level of homelessness in our country shames us all. Having somewhere to call home is the very basis of the least we can expect to thrive. It is at the key to our health and well-being.

And yet Shelter, the doyenne of homeless charities, estimates one third of adults in this country are effected by what is undoubtedly a housing emergency living in ‘overcrowded, dangerous , unstable or unaffordable housing.’

That is more than seventeen million people. And that doesn’t include those living in tents and doorways. Or sofa surfing. And that’s a lot of votes.

In the last ten years the number of rough sleepers has increased ten fold. Almost half of private renters say they are anxious, worried and depressed about not being able to afford to keep up with spiralling costs.

And yet Shelter argue that 250,000 social rented homes were either demolished or sold in the last decade. What are we playing at ?

Where we live is the cornerstone of this country. An Englishman’s home is our castle and all that. Joined up thinking not just on house building but more social housing along with medical and mental health support is the only way forward.

On the continent more people rent than own. But that is only possible if the rents are affordable and landlords held to account for conditions. No one should have to live with mould on the walls and heating they cannot afford and short term fixes of hostels and bed and breakfasts. That is simply papering over the cracks.

Yes immigration is an issue. Yes the NHS need supporting. Yes we need more GP appointments. Yes more houses need to be built.

But all these policies need joining up because the lack of clear thinking in all these issues means we charities who try to pick up the pieces do what we can, but can’t sustain the growing level of voluntary commitment and funds needed to keep people safe, warm, well, happy and fed with a place to call their own that they are not terrified of losing.

This week the charity I am involved in Homeless Street Angels took a huge leap of faith and signed a mortgage to purchase a building to try and join up all those services in Leeds. It is a huge task and a massive undertaking at £320,000.

Abi House will not be a place to sleep for the odd night. It will not be a place to sleep at all. Instead it offer ongoing guidance and support for those who are either homeless now or worrying they will be so soon to start living again. A one stop support centre.

If we can see it, if you who help us can see it, why are the politicians content with simply papering over the cracks?

Now back to football. I do hope England do well. We all need something to cheer about. I want a coordinated plan from Neville Southgate to lead us to victory. But then football is not life or death.

Sometimes it is down to chance and down to luck. Politics should be exactly the opposite.

It should be down to a carefully executed plan of attack coupled with a steely determination to do the best for everyone and to make the right choices.