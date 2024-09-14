I want to restore pride in our region’s waterways by holding polluters to account - Emma Hardy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, we announced major new legislation that will kick-start the urgent change that is needed across the sector. All water companies must rise to that challenge and that includes Yorkshire Water.

In July, the Environment Agency awarded Yorkshire Water just two-out-of-four stars in their Environmental Performance Assessment – something they have in common with four other water companies.

Last year, Yorkshire Water saw 516,386 hours’ worth of untreated sewage discharged into local waterways and that is simply unacceptable. I recently met with the firm’s bosses and set out that I expected them to do better.

Stamford Bridge was named as an area in which Yorkshire Water discharged sewage into a site of special scientific interest. PIC: Simon Hulme

We need to restore trust in the sector and we are doing this by putting fairness and accountability at the heart of our change.

In our first few weeks of taking office, we ringfenced investment to make sure it can’t be syphoned off to line the pockets of executives in instances where companies underdeliver.

We have also announced plans to double compensation payments when standards are not met - and we expect water companies to consider the wider cost of living crisis when considering bill rises.

Our new Water (Special Measures) Bill will deliver the most significant increase in enforcement powers in a decade – including increasing the ability of the Environment Agency to bring forward criminal charges against law-breaking water executives. It will create new tougher penalties, including imprisonment up to two years, for water executives when companies fail to co-operate or obstruct investigations.

It is a major piece of legislation in which the economic regulator Ofwat will be given more powers to ban bonuses for executives who oversee underperforming water companies.

The Environment Agency will have greater powers to impose automatic and severe fines for environmental wrongdoing.

The public have a right to know what is happening in their waterways. There will also be a new legal requirement for water companies to produce annual Pollution Incident Reduction Plans, so we can track what action they are taking to reduce the frequency and severity of them.

Plus water companies will be required to publish real-time data, within an hour, for all emergency overflows in England in a clear, accessible format. This will deliver on the government’s manifesto commitment to require independent monitoring of every sewage outlet.

Ofwat has proposed Yorkshire Water spend £7.3bn between 2025 and 2030 on upgrades, including storm overflows and wastewater treatment works. We absolutely welcome spending that will cut pollution.

The water sector also needs to work for, and be fair to, the consumer.

I was raised in East Yorkshire, and I am proud of our stunning coastline, canals, and picturesque rivers. But population growth and the changing climate are putting pressure on both supplies and the condition of our waters.

I want to see more leaks fixed and water used more efficiently but we need bold infrastructure projects to address looming shortages. Plans looking at future water resources show England needs to find an additional 5 billion litres of water a day by 2050 – and the government will help water companies rise to that challenge.