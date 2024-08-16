I welcome the new Government’s bill to extend the statutory duty of candour to all public authorities - Daxa Patel

This new law aims to ensure that when something goes wrong—be it a tragic accident, a medical scandal, or a misstep during a global crisis—public authorities are obliged to be open and truthful from the outset.

This move is not about assigning blame but about averting additional anguish for those already suffering. As a former clinical negligence lawyer, I have witnessed first hand the profound impact that a lack of candour can have on the lives of the bereaved and survivors. Implementing this duty across all public sectors is a bold step towards healing and trust, reaffirming the public's faith in their institutions.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester has been a champion of this. In his words, “From Peterloo 200 years ago to Grenfell today, ordinary bereaved families continue to be treated in a cruel and dismissive way by a justice system which favours the powerful and the connected. It is a pattern that keeps on repeating itself and it is time to break it.”

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells leaves after giving her third day of evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

NHS staff have had a professional duty of candour since 2014 but I still witnessed instances where information had to be ‘dragged out’. Victims and their families must not be treated with contempt nor must those in power think they are only obliged to be given the bare minimum information to protect the truth or their reputation. Reputational risks came up a few times in Paula Vennells’ cross examination during the Post Office Horizon IT enquiry. The time it took to get justice meant those decision makers can claim they do not recall the specifics, yet we did witness a pattern. The pattern was to protect the interest of the organisation and ignore the concerns raised, they even joked about their victims or blamed them.

I am glad the introduction of a Hillsborough Law the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill creates a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively engage with official investigations and inquiries.

The Hillsborough Law is a legal process meant to find the full facts after death or injury without blaming so liability still needs to be established but at least if this law is enacted, victims will not have to endure years of waiting to get justice or ridicule. A scene that has become all too familiar from the recent scandals including the Infected Blood scandal, Grenfell, the Post Office Horizon scandal, the pandemic, sadly, the list is endless.

An ITV drama (another one) shared a story of the late Anne Williams who campaigned for truth, after she lost her son Kevin, only age 15 in the Hillsborough disaster. The law will break the cycle of insensitivity towards the victims.

I am glad Sir Keir Starmer saw the injustice and that is something we should expect from a lawyer anyway. After the Infected Blood scandal report was published, he said in the Houses of Parliament that a duty of candour was needed because concerns were raised repeatedly but ignored. Shocking and sadly, not unusual, or indeed unique as we have come to learn from these recent Inquiries.

Those in public office including civil servants will now be required to disclose material facts, which includes being honest, not much to ask is it? This duty also extends to ministers and we all remember Boris Johnson denying being at a party when lockdown was in force, yet there are Tory members who would like him back in charge.

Honesty is not something that can be compromised and there should be no exceptions of being open, honest, transparent when something has gone wrong, as that is part of accountability and the duty of care, we all have to one another. Nobody should be excluded from the duty of candour and, unless one finds themselves having to piece the evidence together it is hard to recognise the unnecessary emotional toll this has on those determined to prove the wrongdoing.

Trustees in voluntary roles are bound by the Nolan principles of public life which includes selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, and leadership. The Hillsborough Law now solidifies the responsibility on officials in public authorities. Had this been in place the victims of these scandals would not have had to endure the long wait to see justice being done.

As the UK stands on the cusp of enacting this groundbreaking law, there is an undeniable sense of hope that transparency will become the cornerstone of all public sector interactions. The statutory duty of candour is more than a legal obligation—it is a moral imperative that aligns with the principles of compassion and human decency.

By embracing openness, we can mitigate the added trauma that often accompanies obfuscation and denial.