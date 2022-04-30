Here I am, sitting at the kitchen table, writing my column. In one sense, my working routine has been unaffected by the pandemic and the lockdowns; of course the gigs all disappeared but the writing bit stayed just the same. The chair. The table. The seated gentleman. The laptop. The swigs of tea. The words appearing on the page like insects or leaves in autumn.

I enjoy this solitary bit of the writer’s life but in one sense it goes against the grain because I’m a gregarious kind of chap; to use that old-fashioned word, I’m clubbable. I’m eminently clubbable. I looked up the word ‘‘clubbable’’ to find its etymology: it means ‘‘suitable for membership of a club because of one’s sociability or popularity’’ which is kind of obvious but I was interested to note that it was first used in 1783. I imagined a group of bewigged scribes sitting down in a coffee house to talk about their latest broadsides and pamphlets and sonnets and that’s the kind of writer’s life I can imagine myself enjoying.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps when I was younger I joined a lot of clubs

Ian McMillan

because I wanted to be a writer and I knew that I was destined to spend a lot of time sitting at a table trying to make words do as they’re told. I joined the Tufty Club and The Man From Uncle Club and they were both fulfilling ( a word I probably didn’t know at the time) in different ways. Tufty was a red squirrel who was very keen on road safety,

as I guess squirrels have to be, and being in the club

involved, as far as I can recall, learning the ‘Look Right, Look Left, Look Right Again’ mantra whilst wearing the Tufty Club Badge.

The Man From Uncle Club was more exciting, mainly because you got to wear a triangular badge and you could decide whether you wanted to be Napoleon Solo or Illya Kuryakin. I was Solo, obvs. Mind you, because these clubs were all postal (we’re talking decades before the internet here) they didn’t involve any meetings so they were still solitary. I was clubbable but I was still on my own.