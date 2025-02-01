If economic growth is to be felt in the North it needs to be tangible and timely - David Behrens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor said Britain must learn from Donald Trump and embrace what she called his “boosterism” and “positivity”, which is simply a euphemism for saying black is white. It’s easy to be positive when you don’t have to deal with realities.

Growth is what the Chancellor wants us to achieve. Not the sort you get from eating too much at McDonald’s but economic growth that benefits us all in the long run. But how long is that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too long by half, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a social charity in York with old-fashioned Labour values which said it was “deeply unjust” to expect struggling families to wait for wider economic growth and to go hungry in the meantime.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a visit to Siemens Healthineers, in Eynsham, Oxford. PIC: Peter Cziborra/PA Wire

To those families, economic growth is measured by getting a job or not getting one. And here in Yorkshire, the likelihood is that unemployment is likely to go up before it comes down. So if it’s American values you want, there they are: pursuing growth while the poor get poorer. What could be more Trumpian?

The Rowntree Foundation is basing its prognosis on the number of people claiming benefits and is campaigning to make the government abandon its policy of not paying them to more than two children per family. Keir Starmer says his focus is on getting families off benefits altogether and back into the workplace. And that’s an admirable ambition, no matter what your politics.

But his definition of what constitutes growth is almost entirely arbitrary and many of his Government’s missteps appear to have stifled rather than encouraged it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, the £25bn National Insurance raid announced in the October budget is likely to put up prices in two out of three shops and force more than half the country’s employers to cut working hours and therefore wages. By any sensible definition that’s shrinkage, not growth.

Add to this the workers’ rights charter championed by Angela Rayner – a well-intentioned but hamfisted initiative that burdens employers more than it helps their staff – and Ed Miliband putting carbon neutrality before growth by banning oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, and you have an administration whose sense of priority is confused, to put it charitably.

This was the week the Government was supposed to change all that. Its correction course took the form of a speech by the Chancellor in which she effectively deprioritised the green agenda by backing a third runway at Heathrow, despite the opposition of London’s Labour mayor. She believed more flights meant more growth – that word again – for the airlines, if no-one else. At least there was the consolation of unspecified Government backing for the mothballed airport at Doncaster.

The only other pacifier for the North was the commitment to help redevelop Old Trafford, a project that would make Manchester the football capital of the world, according to Ms Reeves. Isn’t it already? If I were part of a struggling family I might wonder how throwing money at one of the richest sports clubs on the planet was going to help put food on my table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, her promise to create “Europe’s Silicon Valley” on the Oxford-Cambridge corridor, which she said could add £78bn to the economy by 2035, smacked not only of southern bias but also deja vu. Tony Blair said exactly the same thing back in 1999. Silicon Fen was the name he came up with.

In fact, the Chancellor’s largesse towards Oxford and Cambridge knew no bounds. She promised two more reservoirs, a new rail link, a “growth commission” and a cancer research hospital. This was warmly received in the room, as well it might be; the room was in Oxfordshire.

But for all her boosterism and positivity, she did nothing to address the economic divide highlighted by the Rowntree Foundation. For our part of the country – the vague offer at Doncaster Airport notwithstanding – it did less than nothing. The infrastructure here lags three-quarters of a century behind that in the south-east, yet she felt able to talk up a £9bn road crossing between Kent and Essex without ever mentioning the more fundamental need for a dual carriageway on the A64 east of York – a project that broke down on the hard shoulder years ago.