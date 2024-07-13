If the Tories want to win over voters they need to ditch their rose-tinted view of Margaret Thatcher - Paul Andrews

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all goes back to Margaret Thatcher. Before she broke the political consensus, the only real, substantial difference between Labour and Conservatives was Labour’s controversial determination to keep the “commanding heights of British industry” in public ownership. Mrs Thatcher broke the consensus and changed all this.

Conservative party members are as amiable and easy to get on with as anybody else, but the moment there is any criticism of Mrs Thatcher, they soon stiffen up. They regard any criticism of her as heresy and set her memory up on a pedestal almost as high as Churchill’s. I would suggest that, if the Tory party wants to return to the mainstream, they need to review and reassess Mrs Thatcher’s legacy.

The Thatcher government did many good things. They won the Falklands war; they reformed local government, particularly planning law and practice, and required all council committees to be politically balanced proportionally. Instead of breaking with Europe, a valuable rebate was negotiated. The Trade Unions had become far too powerful, and she took them on and won.

British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool in 1985. PIC: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

But it was the aftermath of the Union battles which ruined the country. To me, in any large industry, unions and management are two sides of the same coin. When both work together, the business prospers: when they fall out, the business gets into difficulty. Mrs Thatcher never understood this.

Her government had enacted perfectly reasonable legislation which required a vote before there could be a strike. It was the failure of the NUM to accept this that enabled her to crush the miners’ strike, and the defeat of the miners that brought the leaders of the other unions to their senses. This presented a golden opportunity for Mrs Thatcher to be magnanimous and make friends with the unions. Instead, she treated them as public enemies and one piece of vindictive anti-union legislation followed another until their power and influence was almost completely eviscerated.

Perhaps she thought that one way of destroying the unions was to wreck the heavy engineering industries which nurtured them. I can remember working for a Cornish authority in 1979. The Government had decided to review the development areas. There was a map in the Treasurer’s office which showed the development areas at the time. Most of them were to the North and west of a line which ran from the Humber to the Severn estuary. My authority was lucky – we were upgraded. However, with a very few exceptions (Merseyside was also upgraded) the development areas to the North and West of that line were deleted. Many of the big heavy engineering companies in this area had factories which depended on government development area grants and subsidies. They were given six months to adapt, and then the national press began to wonder why it was that, quite suddenly, there were three million unemployed – mainly in places to the north and west of that line between the Severn and Humber estuaries. This is how the north/south divide started. Mrs Thatcher created it.

She never understood how capitalism worked. In her world, anybody who worked hard could succeed. This may be right for a grocer’s shop, but capitalism doesn’t work like this. A board of directors is only responsible to the company shareholders. Provided the directors can provide a good yield for the shareholders, they can expect very high rewards. They don’t have to work hard – some highly paid directors do less than a day’s work every week.

In a competitive industry, this can work well, as dividends attract investment, but when it comes to monopolies, such as public utilities and public services, privatisation lays itself wide open to abuse. Provided the shareholders get their dividends, why should the directors care about renewing the sewers, the drains, the sewage works or the other infrastructure they are responsible for?

Mrs Thatcher tried to privatise council services because she thought they were overmanned. This was partly true because previous governments had used the public services, particularly in metropolitan councils, to soak up unemployment. What she could not see was that, if workers in public services were well-paid and were not under too much pressure at work, they did not have to make a profit. So, when council services were put out to tender, the successful private tenderers made sure there were loopholes which they could use to optimise their charges, and the overall cost of the privatised services did not substantially reduce.

Mrs Thatcher’s privatisation policies were a disaster. They didn’t even work for the “commanding heights of British industry” which she privatised. Where are they now? The steel mills, the shipyards, our once famous great heavy engineering plants? Too many are either closed, asset stripped, or owned by foreigners.

The last time I voted Conservative was in 1979. If the Tory party wants people like me to vote for them again, they could start by ditching Mrs Thatcher. She never did deserve that state funeral. She was no hero.