Community assets are vital organs that help keep people active, healthy and stimulated. And while councils up and down the country face difficult choices, it is important that assets such as public swimming pools are kept open.

Swimming is one of those invaluable life skills that are not only good for health but also could prove useful when people find themselves in or near water.

It’s little wonder that a community group has been set up to try and secure the future of Ilkley Pool and Lido as Bradford Council looks to make savings across its sports and leisure facilities.

Members of the Ilkley Pool and Lido Community Group are already having a positive impact on the community asset. Measures such as online booking and reviewing prices in the cafe have been brought in.

Ilkley Pool and Lido. PIC: Tony Johnson

They have also pushed for a big focus on events such as a full moon swim which sold out almost immediately. It points to a potentially sustainable future for the venue. The demand is there and the pool can also help fill council coffers.

This is an example of how valuable community groups can be in helping maximise community assets such as swimming pools.

Earlier this week, the Prince of Wales visited a community swimming pool that had been taken over by volunteers in Gateshead.

While the Ilkley Pool and Lido Community Group isn’t looking at outright ownership of the venue, it has pooled its expertise and ideas. The skills and expertise of people who care about their community and are willing to volunteer their time is often overlooked.