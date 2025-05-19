I’m asking the Government to rethink its position and strike a deal with the EU to help our farmers - David Skaith

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the end of the Brexit transition period, UK agri-food exports to the EU have fallen by more than 16 per cent per year. That’s not just a number. It’s cancelled orders, longer delays, rotting stock, rising costs and lost confidence. It’s small businesses across our region pulling out of export markets entirely — not because they can’t compete on quality, but because they’re being drowned in red tape.

That’s why I’m calling on the Government to urgently pursue a UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement, more commonly called a Veterinary Agreement — a food and farming pact that could cut bureaucracy, restore access to vital markets and unlock growth in our rural economy.

This isn’t about reopening the Brexit debate. It’s about fixing what isn’t working and putting British farmers back on a competitive footing. Other non-EU countries, including New Zealand and Switzerland, have reached veterinary agreements with the EU that ease the flow of agri-food goods while maintaining high standards. There’s no reason the UK can’t do the same.

A new analysis from the Centre for Inclusive Trade Policy makes the case clearly: a “deep and wide” veterinary agreement could dramatically reduce checks, prevent supply chain friction, and re-establish confidence in UK exports — especially for small producers. It would require some alignment with EU rules, yes — but that’s a trade-off most farmers and manufacturers would take in a heartbeat if it means stability, security and fair access to markets.

I’ve seen firsthand how vital the agri-food economy is to our region’s wellbeing. From upland sheep farms to artisan cheesemakers and exporters of world-class produce, North Yorkshire’s farming heritage is a key part of our economic future. But we are losing ground — not because of a lack of talent or demand, but because we are refusing to engage in practical cooperation with our largest trading partner. The upcoming EU-UK summit on May 19 is a moment of opportunity. There are early signs of diplomatic movement — talk of renewed cooperation on youth mobility and mutual recognition. That’s welcome. But it would be a missed opportunity not to put farming and our food manufacturers on the table.

This intervention is not about politics — it’s about pragmatism. A veterinary agreement would help our farmers thrive, rebuild rural confidence and strengthen food security at a time when global supply chains are more fragile than ever. It would send a signal that Britain is serious about supporting its farmers — not just with slogans, but with practical steps that make trade work again.

So, I’m asking the Government to rethink its current position. To listen to farmers, exporters, and trade experts. And to sit down with the EU in good faith to strike a fair, balanced agreement that gets our food sector moving again. Our farmers deserve better than to be left stranded by political hesitation. They deserve a deal that works. And they deserve it now — before it’s too late.