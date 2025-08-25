I’m the female owner of a male stripper business, there should be more female leaders like me - Alice Woods

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striptease is an industry deeply rooted in gender stereotypes. Traditionally run by men, for male audiences, it’s an arena where women have historically been performers, not powerbrokers. My presence as a female owner flips that dynamic. I’m not just trying to run a successful business, I'm challenging an entire culture.

That culture of imbalance isn’t limited to the entertainment sector. It’s echoed across boardrooms throughout the UK. Women now make up around 43 per cent of board members in FTSE 350 companies and nearly 45 per cent in the FTSE 100. These are encouraging figures, but they don’t tell the full story. Fewer than 10 per cent of FTSE 100 companies have female chief executives. And when it comes to executive decision-making roles, such as CFOs or commercial leads, women hold between 9 and 18 per cent of seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The truth is, the most powerful positions in business still remain stubbornly out of reach for most women. A recent review of new board appointments in top companies showed that while nearly half went to women, the vast majority were non-executive or advisory roles. The real power, operational, financial, and strategic leadership, continues to be dominated by men.

Alice Woods is the Yorkshire-based owner of Dreamboys. PIC: Chris Booth

At Dreamboys, I’ve experienced this firsthand. Whether applying for licences, pitching to investors, or negotiating contracts, I’ve often walked into rooms where I’m the only woman and always the only one with authority. But I believe resilience, creativity and strong leadership don’t come with a gender label. They come with experience, confidence, and clarity of purpose.

Running a business in a sector some might still view as frivolous or controversial has given me a unique vantage point. I’ve seen how easily women are dismissed or boxed in, not because they aren’t capable, but because their route to influence isn’t always visible or supported.

Studies consistently show that companies with more women in leadership outperform their peers. Firms with three or more women on their boards are more likely to report better financial performance, stronger employee engagement and more innovative thinking. Increasing female representation in senior roles isn’t about ticking a diversity box. It’s about running better, more future-proof businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet despite all the evidence, the path to leadership remains uneven. Women are still more likely to be steered toward support functions than strategic ones. They’re less likely to be offered the big projects, the international assignments, the roles that prepare future CEOs. Too often, they’re judged on experience while men are judged on potential.

If we want true gender equity in business whether it’s in the City of London or the nightlife industry in Leeds we need to change how leadership potential is recognised and nurtured. That means backing women early, building intentional succession plans and making room at the table not just for one woman, but for many.