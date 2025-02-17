Imagination needed as to how we utilise our land for a sustainable future - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We need it for food and agriculture, building developers have their eye on much of it, we live in the most nature depleted land in Europe and want to have more wildlife, and on top of all that there is a need for more electricity generation, storage and transmission.

As a consequence there have been some pretty sharp disagreements between developers and communities, a lot of pressure on farmers to change their approach and fierce arguments between conservationists and a government that seems determined to dismiss wildlife as a few pesky bats as it tries to obtain growth at almost any price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At times those battles feel almost impossible to resolve as developers try to cover good quality agricultural land with solar panels, housing estates are plonked on green fields and farmers are paid to cover land with supposedly native woodland.

Farmers pass fireweed as they harvest wheat in the fields. PIC: Tony Johnson

The solution to a lot of these dilemmas is a bit of imagination. Land needs using for more than one purpose. Instead of setting up battles between competing uses we should encourage approaches that foster both nature and food production. Homes, schools, shops and warehouses need to be generating and storing power, not just using it. Farms need to be places where food is produced, wildlife has a home and power is generated.

Currently there are some areas of farmed land which contain less diversity of life than a housing estate and where fewer creatures can survive than in the car park of a disused factory. When the same crop is planted on a mile long field it is usually sprayed with strong poisons and heavily fertilised. Little wildlife survives. Soil can easily become exhausted or get blown away and lost forever.

Similarly there are places where a thousand cattle are shut inside with little room to move being fed grain that is trucked in. These operations are more like an industry than a farm and spill sewage into our rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are others who are adopting a different approach. Increasingly farmers are mixing things up and thinking hard and long about which bits of their farm can be used for nature recovery and how much of their land can benefit from using farming practices like crop rotation that require much lower doses of expensive chemicals.

In some places corridor farming is being introduced where lines of fruit or nut trees are planted with sufficient space between them to enable one or more arable crops to be raised. The crop benefits from the shelter whilst more water is retained on site by the tree roots so cities downstream are less prone to flooding.

As storms become increasingly violent on a rapidly warming planet there are severe consequences when water runs rapidly off bare sheep nibbled hillsides which are not natural, produce low quantities of food and are prone to seeing nutrients and soil washed downstream.

By contrast productive light tree cover integrated with arable crop production can be good for flood prevention, good for food production, good for nature and can look better and more natural than either bare sheep fields or land set aside solely for intensive planting of pretend natural woodlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unlikely that future generations are going to thank us for paying farmers to stop growing food on some land and leaving a heritage of difficult to remove woodland plantations that may or may not be native but certainly won’t improve our food security. There is something very wrong about planting trees to replace farmland in the UK and then importing soya beans grown on cut down rainforests to feed to animals intensively reared in sheds. There is a lot more to be said for lightly planted woodlands with animals grazing part of the land, whilst orchards and arable crops are producing food elsewhere.

There is also much to be said for ensuring that no solar farm ever gets installed without it being set up to enable animals to graze down the weeds around the panels instead of spraying huge quantities of glyphosate around them. And even more to be said for decentralising the deployment of solar panels and batteries. How can it be right that it is still possible to put up new buildings without solar panels or battery storage at the same time as areas of farmland are being lost to massed ranks of unbroken fields of solar panels or battery storage factories?

We can’t expect farmers to respond to complex and competing needs in constructive ways if we don’t provide them with the financial support to do so and protect them against unfair foreign competition using production methods which would not be allowed in this country.

The new government seems to have started out by annoying more farmers than it has provided support to. If we really want to protect and enhance our countryside whilst producing more local food then the government and the farming community need to work more closely together.