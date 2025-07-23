Impact of pandemic on brain health shows we are yet to fully understand consequences of Covid crisis

How we respond to the aftermath of the pandemic will have lasting consequences, especially should another global health crisis strike.

The new study, suggesting that the Covid pandemic had a “detrimental” impact on brain health, is a reminder that we are yet to truly understand the implications of the crisis.

Academics suggest the strain on people’s lives – from isolation for weeks on end to the uncertainty surrounding the crisis – may have aged the brains of the nation. This should be a major cause for concern.

Dr Ali-Reza Mohammadi-Nejad, who led the study, said: “It really shows how much the experience of the pandemic itself, everything from isolation to uncertainty, may have affected our brain health.”

The Covid inquiry is still ongoing and it will take time for learnings to emerge from it. The Government needs to take a holistic view of the impact of the pandemic. The strain that was put on ordinary people has still not been properly understood, nor the sacrifices appreciated.

As well as carrying lessons forward so that should a pandemic hit in the future then Britain would be better prepared, it is important that the nation collectively processes what it has been through.

There was never really a formal ending to the pandemic and there has never been a way for people to process the grief and hardship the Covid crisis inflicted upon them.