Importance of steel security is underscored by £500m Network Rail deal

On the surface Network Rail signing a £500m five-year deal with British Steel is to be welcomed. British Steel is to supply 337,000 tonnes of rail track as part of the contract that starts on July 1.

But the question really is the robustness of the operation in Scunthorpe and indeed the wider steel industry.

If anything this deal simply highlights the importance of steel as a strategic asset. If we’re going to build rail tracks we need to be able to produce our own steel.

While the Network Rail deal is to be taken as a positive, indeed the

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described it as a “vote of confidence”, it is worth pointing out that a further 80-90,000 tonnes or rail track are to be provided by other European manufacturers.

The Transport Secretary may have a point when she says it’s important not to have all your eggs in one basket but the importance of steel resilience cannot be overlooked.

The Government can never allow steel to become an after-thought again.

It is an industry that cannot be left to the mercy of market forces.

Nor can it be left to the mercy of Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs. While Sir Keir Starmer has managed to build a constructive relationship with the US President, which has borne fruit in the shape of a trade deal, the clock is ticking for the PM to secure a deal as soon as possible to exempt UK steel from US levies.

US tariffs for the steel industry will stand at 25 per cent for now rather than falling to zero as originally agreed.