Important to remind future generations of the victims of the Holocaust - Harpreet Uppal

This day was not only about remembrance but also about reflecting on the lessons of history and reaffirming our commitment to challenging hatred and division in all its forms.

In Huddersfield, we are privileged to host Holocaust Centre North at Huddersfield University, a remarkable museum dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories of Holocaust survivors and refugees who rebuilt their lives in the North of England. This centre is a testament to resilience and hope, ensuring that the voices of survivors continue to educate and inspire future generations.

Holocaust Centre North was originally founded by a remarkable group of individuals – all Holocaust survivors from West Yorkshire, who came together to share their stories of persecution in the hope that the world would become more compassionate. Through its exhibitions, collections and engagement programmes, the centre keeps these voices alive, fostering understanding and remembrance.

Harpreet Uppal signing the Holocaust Educational Trust's Book of Commitment for Holocaust Memorial Day.

One particularly moving example from its archive is the story of Dr Hugo Steinberg. Imprisoned in Dachau following Kristallnacht, he arrived in England as a refugee in 1939 as a refugee and lived in a hostel in Manchester, later serving in the British forces. By 1944, he had settled in Huddersfield, working at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, dedicating his life to helping others despite the unimaginable loss he had suffered. His story, like so many others preserved at the centre, is a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of those who survived.

Holocaust Centre North is not only committed to preserving history but also to ensuring that Holocaust education remains relevant and inclusive. Their recent projects tackle difficult but necessary questions - how do we engage communities that feel disconnected from this history? How can Holocaust education promote unity in an increasingly divided world?

For this vital work, the centre was recently awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, a well-deserved recognition of its impact on education and remembrance.

During the pandemic, the centre launched an archive service, which has grown rapidly. In the past year alone, it has acquired around 10,000 new physical and digital items, donated by members of Jewish communities in the North of England. This collection is a significant contribution to the national memory of the Holocaust, ensuring that these stories are never lost.

I was pleased to see that the recent Budget allocated £2m to Holocaust charities across the UK.

As survivors grow older, we face an urgent question: what is the future of Holocaust remembrance without those who lived through it to tell their own stories? How do we combat rising Holocaust denial? How do we create a responsible and thoughtful culture when engaging with stories of persecution - particularly in an era of social media and AI?

The answer must be to invest in education, preserve testimony, and ensure history is never forgotten.

The Holocaust was not just history - it is a warning. By remembering, educating, and acting against hate in all its forms, we honour the memory of those who perished and work towards a more just and compassionate world.