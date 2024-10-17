In Yorkshire farmers we have the highest quality assurance in the world - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This reflected not only the skills of the chefs, but also the menu composition where locally produced ingredients were used to great effect. Driving down Wensleydale after the dinner, and well past midnight, we passed numerous tractors and trailers coming in from the potato fields, and returning out for another load.

I reflected that James Herriot, the great observer, would have commented about the seemingly unceasing work of the farmer.

Napoleon described our country as a nation of shopkeepers. He could equally have said a nation of farmers, but that wouldn`t have served his purpose to differentiate us insultingly from other Europeans at the time. Before international trade became so easy (well the logistics of pallets, refrigerated holds, and containers anyway if not the politics of tariffs and regulations), all countries had to feed themselves.

A farmer in Wensleydale. PIC: Tony Johnson

I attended another dinner this weekend. My life is not made up of such events every week, but this time it was as a paying guest. Each year the Chair of the Council hosts a civic dinner, and the profit made goes to a nominated charity. This year`s charity for Chair Cllr Roberta Swiers is the Yorkshire Trust for brain tumours, providing funds for research, and support to sufferers and families. One of the lesser known cancer charities so all the more needing of supporters like Cllr Swiers raising its profile and some cash.

This event was held in the former nunnery, former residential school of St Hilda’s at Sneaton Castle, Whitby, now converted into a very comfortable modern hotel, but with bags of history. Indeed one of the councillors on our table had spent a decade there as a pupil and was reminiscing not only on how the structure was the same, but how the content had changed.

Staying overnight to avoid a long journey back, and to get the treat of a cooked breakfast, I was impressed with the farming connections around the hotel and in the dining room. Leaving aside the vintage tractor front and centre in the room, I was taken with the motif above the pass, the hotplate point of contact between kitchen and restaurant that said “The farmers in Britain have the highest quality assurance and animal welfare standards in the world”.

I completely agree. But whilst enjoying my breakfast, including some Doreen`s black pudding made only a few miles from where I live, and regularly featured on my hotel’s menus, I wondered why they had to say that, loud and large, on a wall in their restaurant. We should know that already, we should celebrate that as a matter of fact.

When Napoleon sought to denigrate us, the whole of Europe was still a vast rural continent, with large regions, with differences and distinctiveness in produce and cuisine. But in Britain, a much smaller geography, an industrial revolution had begun. Populations migrated to the cities, and regional food distinctiveness declined. No longer would you only get Stilton cheese from a small town next to the A1, a Shropshire Ham in that county. In the main we have lost those unique selling points in the regions but the Europeans still have them in spades.

The French culinary world in the 1950s would have us believe that English cuisine was poor, bland, unimaginative. Eating only to live, not living to eat. That may have been true then, I`m too young to know, but it isn’t the case today. I'm told that Scarborough Tech, as it was known in old-speak, has produced more Michelin starred chefs amongst its alumni than any other catering college in Europe, and a lot more starry-eyed cooks whom Mr Bibendum hasn’t graced with his awards.

And where I live between Bedale and Ripon I reckon within a 25 mile radius, I could eat out at a quality pub, restaurant, hotel every day for a year without going back twice.

Most of these places now feature local, seasonal produce, as a key part of their menus. Of course Plough to Plate, Farm to Fork, Minimise food Miles schemes are longstanding. 40 years ago my own business at Leeming Bar was an early member of The Yorkshire Pantry, an initiative of North Yorkshire County Council that brought together farmers, manufacturers, retailers and caterers to promote local food. It was so successful it was morphed into Deliciously Yorkshire.

Next week the Council will be looking at how we can support the visitor economy, including caterers.

There are many examples of good practice now, from restaurants with kitchen gardens like Tommy Banks, to groups with one main garden like Provenance Inns, to individual chefs who buy off local suppliers.

One common theme however is that in our farmers we have the highest quality assurance in the world.