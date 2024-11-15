Inaction allows injustices to persist as abuse scandal in the Church shows - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remember the scene in the film ‘Love is All You Need’ where Hugh Grant asserts Britain will not tolerate being treated as an inferior partner in such relationships. While this was just a movie, in real life, we must be mindful when someone leans heavily on these special relationships.

I reflect on the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, over his lack of energy in addressing historical child abuse claims within the Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The archbishop admits not doing enough to protect the affected, highlighting that leadership must bear responsibility, even if not directly at fault. The abuse of power, especially towards vulnerable children, leaves victims with lifelong scars. Meanwhile, offenders often escape justice. How many offenders like Jeffrey Epstein or Lucy Letby still roam our institutions?

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Violence is violence, and non-consensual acts are reprehensible. Those in authority must ensure they are never perceived as abusing power. The abuse by Harrods’ former owner exemplifies this issue.

When those in charge consider themselves above the law, it results in scandals like the Post Office Horizon IT injustice or the Windrush scandal, all illustrating abuse of power as a recurring theme. Abuse extends beyond physical manifestations; financial exploitation of the elderly is all too real. Inaction or ignorance by authorities further compounds the wrongdoing.

Equally horrifying is the prolonged battle victims face to be heard, representing another form of power abuse. Allegations require investigation, yet systems seem rigged against the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During my legal career, I witnessed victims of clinical negligence struggle similarly. Initially, allegations are dismissed, with victims burdened to prove the wrongdoing. Contempt towards them becomes prevalent. There is a systemic failure to support victims, allowing those who abuse power to be protected, and victims further victimised.

Society is not solely composed of officials and agencies – we must recognise our collective role in these injustices. When someone knows of wrongdoing and it persists, it escalates the abuse. Until bystanders are held accountable for their silence or complicity, ‘special relationships’ will continue to shroud inappropriate actions or harm.

Too often, the roles of those who observe wrongdoing but remain silent are overlooked. Bystanders, whether individuals, organisations, or institutions, play a crucial part in either challenging or perpetuating abuse. Their silence can be interpreted as complicity, enabling harmful behaviour to continue unchecked. History teaches us that silence in the face of injustice is not neutral - it is a choice that permits the erosion of moral values and the rise of harmful norms.

Consider instances where bystanders have made a difference. Social change often begins when individuals reject complacency. The #MeToo movement, for example, gained momentum because bystanders, survivors, and allies united to draw attention to systemic issues of harassment and abuse. Similarly, whistle-blowers who risk their own safety to expose corruption remind us of the power of taking a stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning a blind eye stems from various factors - fear of repercussions, disbelief, or the hope that someone else will intervene. Yet, this inaction allows injustices to persist, creating environments where offenders feel protected. In workplaces, schools, and communities, when people choose to speak out, they disrupt this cycle, often encouraging victims to find their voice.

Moreover, organisations have a responsibility to foster cultures where transparency and accountability are prioritised.

Institutions that pretend problems do not exist or that downplay victims’ accounts fail not only those directly affected but also the wider community.

Creating environments where abuse is neither ignored nor accepted helps dismantle the power structures that allow it to flourish. Communities can be empowered to act through education initiatives that teach the importance of civic responsibility and moral courage. Knowing that inaction has tangible consequences can motivate potential bystanders to play an active role in advocacy and change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As citizens, we all have a collective duty to address abuses of power. This involves recalibrating our moral compasses to recognise that allowing harm to occur, unchecked, makes us part of the problem. From a young age, instilling values of empathy and courage can cultivate a generation more inclined to intervene against injustice instead of being passive observers. By making this shift, we ensure that standing up against wrongdoing becomes a shared societal norm rather than a rare act of bravery.