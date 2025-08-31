Inclusive finance is key to helping social enterprises flourish in Yorkshire - Kamran Rashid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a lot of organisations operating across the social enterprise market, traditional finance isn’t always the best option. Loan products are often inflexible, interest rates can be prohibitive, and the criteria used to judge applications rarely reflects the lived experience of people running purpose-driven organisations. For communities already at a disadvantage, this cycle of exclusion is even more entrenched.

This is why I set out to do something different. As chair of the Local Access Bradford District (LABD) programme, which is a £6.6 m programme funded by the Access Foundation and Better Society Capital – and with the support of social investment partners including the Key Fund, we have developed the UK’s first ever zero-rate social investment product. It is built on a model designed to reflect the needs of organisations whose aim is to do good, not just turn a profit.

At its core, the new loan is about removing barriers. It is interest-free, unsecured, and fully compliant with Islamic finance principles, making it inclusive to people and organisations who have traditionally been excluded from mainstream finance. Most importantly, it is open to all, regardless of sector, background or faith. The product reflects the values of ethical finance, while being flexible enough to meet the realities of the social economy.

The skyline of Bradford. PIC: Tony Johnson

Eligible organisations, including charities, CICs and mission-led organisations, are able to access between £25,000 and £250,000 of repayable investment to help them scale, grow at pace and strengthen their impact. Unlike conventional finance, this model is designed to support organisations doing good in their communities, not penalise them.

There has been plenty of talk around ‘levelling up’ in recent years, but true levelling up requires more than just talk, it requires tools that reach the people who need support. By providing a values-led, inclusive pathway to investment, we can unlock the potential of organisations that have the power to change lives.

To understand why this matters, it helps to look at how the product is already being put into practice. The first organisation to benefit is Brilliant Healthy Smiles (BHS), a new social enterprise dental practice in Bradford which is being led by Dr Fraz Ali.

Around 319,000 people in Bradford are not registered with an NHS dentist, and last year over 90 per cent of those who tried to book an appointment could not secure one. That’s not just an inconvenience; it’s slowly but surely becoming a public health issue.

Dr Fraz’s vision was simple but ambitious – to create an affordable, community-focused dental practice that mirrors NHS pricing, ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality dental care.

Through LABD and Impact Hub Yorkshire, we were able to structure a £225,000 blended finance package consisting of a zero-rate loan from Key Fund, a grant from the Bradford Impact Fund and personal investment from Dr Fraz himself. This structure enabled him to secure a premises, renovate it and put in place the team and systems required to deliver care at scale.

Instead of interest, the product charges a one-off, transparent fee upfront, which in this case was 3.5 per cent of the total loan value, making it a fair and affordable pathway to capital. It is a small change in design, but one with huge implications. By making finance more inclusive, we can open doors that would otherwise remain closed.

For Dr Fraz, the support has been transformational. Brilliant Healthy Smiles will soon be set to welcome patients, offering accessible dental care in a city where the need is urgent. For Bradford, this represents more than just a community initiative, it is a model for how inclusive finance can empower entrepreneurs to tackle pressing social issues.

And this is just the beginning. My hope is that this product can spark a wider conversation, not just in Bradford but across Yorkshire and the rest of the UK, about how we design financial tools that work for everyone. Too often, investment is shaped by those furthest from the communities it is supposed to serve. We need to flip that model on its head by listening to people with lived experience, co-creating solutions and embedding inclusivity.

Social enterprises, charities and mission-led businesses are some of the most innovative, resilient organisations in our economy. They deliver vital services, create jobs, and strengthen communities. But unless we break down the financial barriers they face, we risk wasting their potential.