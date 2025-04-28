Increasing fruit and vegetable consumption is important on several fronts
Boosting UK fruit and veg production would not only help meet healthy eating guidelines but it could increase farm profits, create jobs and add £2.3bn to the economy, the report suggests. All of which would be widely welcomed.
But the catch is that the onus is on the public to eat more British grown fruit and vegetables.
The report warns that intake of fruit and vegetables would need to increase by 86 per cent for Britons to meet health advice to eat five portions a day, with just a third of people in the UK eating the recommended amount.
While those who do try to consume fruit and vegetables are often confronted by a fog of obfuscation on the part of supermarkets. The origin may be displayed on the packaging but it is not always as clear as it could be.
There have been instances where the union flag will dominate the packaging only for the produce to have come from half way across the world.
Getting people to eat more British grown fruit and vegetables is a win-win. It could support up to 23,520 additional jobs and boost farm incomes by 3 per cent. It would also make the population a lot healthier, thereby reducing the burden on an overstretched NHS.
The only way to change attitudes is by encouraging a better understanding of food provenance and seasonality. Far too many people are simply not aware of where their food comes from. It would also help if the Government took a less adversarial approach towards the farming community.
In an increasingly volatile world, without hardworking farmers the nation is more susceptible to food shortages.
