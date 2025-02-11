Increasing use of Physician Associates is putting the lives of patients at risk - Dr Jatinder Hayre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond the clamour of bedpans and the panic of crash calls, a sinister storyline emerges: the full-scale marginalisation of the fully qualified doctor, replaced by ‘professionals’ whose training barely skims the vast ocean of medical complexity.

Whenever I’ve tried to confront it, I’ve been gagged, threatened, and nearly forced from my post. Remaining silent is not an option; public scrutiny is our only bulwark against a system that treats patients like disposable test subjects.

The era when we could trust our ailments and injuries to the reliably trained doctor: someone who has sacrificed years mastering anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and pathology, has all but vanished.

A patient bed on an NHS hospital ward in England. PIC: PA/PA Wire

In its place stands a disordered medical bazaar populated by superficially credentialled newcomers. The Physician Associate (PA) perfectly epitomises this phenomenon. While becoming a fully qualified doctor requires many gruelling years of intense study, PAs typically undergo less than two years of training, often at ‘degree mills’ with near-100 per cent pass rates, according to a 2024 literature review. Despite glaring warnings in the Department of Health and Social Care’s impact analysis, which flagged PAs as dangerously high-risk of causing patient harm, official plans forge ahead to boost PA numbers from 3,500 to over 10,000. Worse still, the UK via the GMC, will now recruit PAs from developing nations such as Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Ghana, where catastrophic patient-safety concerns have led some governments to suspend such programmes altogether.

Like many in the profession, I earned my stripes elbow-deep in a cadaveric dissection, in late-night library marathons, in the unspoken but absolute commitment to uphold patient safety at all costs.

Yet, in wards across the country, it is the unqualified, under-supervised PA who now performs tasks once reserved for the thoroughly trained doctor: despite having zero medical training. This shift has corroded both clinical standards and, tragically, patient outcomes.

The scale of this national scandal becomes most obvious in the harsh inequalities afflicting the poorest regions of Yorkshire. A recent report shows that PAs are heavily deployed in these deprived areas, especially South Yorkshire, where comorbidities are rampant and health literacy is chronically low, conditions that magnify the inherent risks of no clinical oversight. This is not a trifling staffing concern; it is a lethal lottery in which lives are placed in the hands of untrained, unqualified PAs, purely for the sake of having a warm body on a medical rota.

The NHS has for the last 14-years, shouldered immense pressures and providing a fully-staffed workforce is no small challenge. Yet the rush towards unsafe half-measures should terrify anyone who values genuine medical rigour.

Institutions like NHS England, the Royal Colleges, and the General Medical Council tirelessly promote the PA agenda at the expense of patient-safety, turning a deaf ear to doctors’ legitimate alarm. Meanwhile, our collective faith in professional healthcare steadily erodes.

Let it never be said that we are motivated by mere professional protectionism. This is not about doctors clinging to territory; it is about ensuring patients receive the care they deserve. I ask you; would you trust a ‘Pilot’s Associate’ who has only a fraction of a real qualified pilot’s training to navigate a transatlantic flight?

So why play Russian Roulette with your life by placing it in the hands of a PA?