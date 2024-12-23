Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is now less than a fortnight until Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby steps down after resigning in the wake of a report which concluded John Smyth – the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church – might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

Now the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, who is due to take on many of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s official functions temporarily from January 6, is facing similar allegations of failing to act in a different case.

Mr Cottrell is under increased pressure after new revelations that David Tudor was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as bishop of Chelmsford. Tudor was suspended from ministry for five years in 1988 having admitted, according to a tribunal document, having sex with a 16-year-old girl he met when she was a pupil at a school where he was chaplain.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell speaks during a Church of England press conference at Lambeth Palace Library in 2023. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

He returned in 1994 until more abuse claims were made against him in 2019. Tudor was banned from ministry for life this year after admitting what the Church of England described as serious sexual abuse involving two girls aged 15 and 16.

Mr Cottrell was briefed on the situation in 2010 and had said it was “not possible” to remove Tudor until the fresh allegations were made in 2019. But a BBC investigation has revealed Tudor’s contract was renewed in 2013 and 2018 with the Archbishop “accepting responsibility” for him remaining in post.

A victim told the BBC the situation is now “beyond apologies” and Mr Cottrell should not become the most senior figure in the Church of England.