Incumbent on politicians to engage with voters and to make voting easier to tackle apathy

Voter apathy, however, is not the only issue when it comes to low turnouts at elections. The cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee report clearly shows that the current state of the electoral registration system needs to be reviewed.

The report finds that there have been issues with the implementation of recent electoral registration reforms, including voter ID, which left individuals without the right ID being prevented from voting.

There is an obvious need to prevent vote fraud but the list of accepted photo ID needs to be widened.

Millions of people are disenfranchised because they are incorrectly registered or not on the electoral register and as Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East and chairman of the committee, points out, that is simply not good enough in an election year.

Alongside a better registration system and more signposting to get eligible people to sign up to vote, politicians need to take responsibility for engaging with would-be voters as well.

Those in lofty positions of power often hector those who feel disenfranchised. Sometimes even ridiculing their apathy.

