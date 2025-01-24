Independent review into Loan Charge is the right step but questions remain over its parameters

The longer the Loan Charge scandal has gone on, the more this controversial tax policy has shamed politicians at Westminster. Some MPs have even drawn parallels with the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The fact that the Loan Charge has been linked with 10 suicides, shows that action is needed.

It would be churlish not to acknowledge Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray, for calling an independent review into the policy. In the past, Ministers have refused to even come to the table to listen to the victims.

A review that is independent of the Treasury and the HMRC is to be welcomed and Ray McCann is a respected tax professional.

A Loan Charge victim photographed in 2019. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

However, he has not been asked to look at rogue promoters who caused the scandal. This is very much the core of the problem.

Campaigners want to rightly see rogue promoters being held accountable.

When the lives of ordinary people such as nurses, teachers and cleaners, have been destroyed, it is simply unacceptable that those who pushed these schemes should get away scotch free.

The conduct of the HMRC also needs to be put under the microscope after victims felt hounded by the government department.

While Mr Murray says that it's up to Mr McCann how he conducts review, specifically asking him to get to the heart of the scandal would have given victims much needed assurance.