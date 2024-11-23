Independent review needed to give loan charge victims answers they deserve

The fact that the loan charge scandal has gone on this long is indicative of a serious political failure. What is truly shocking is that lives have been lost in that time with atleast 10 suicides attributed to the loan charge.

These are regular people who have been left traumatised by the scandal. One man burned much of the correspondence he received from HMRC so that he would not be reminded of the turmoil and stress he encountered through the whole process.

While the scale and duration of the Post Office Horizon scandal is unprecedented, it is evident why MPs and victims of the loan charge would draw comparisons between the two.

The victims need closure and the place to begin is through an independent review. One that is free from any HMRC or Treasury interference.

Campaigners against the loan charge.

As Steve Packham, from the Loan Charge Action Group, says, “It would be like allowing Post Office Ltd to dictate the terms of the Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry”.

There is a need for the truth to be established and as such former Ministers and officials should be made to give evidence as lessons need to be learnt.

Action also needs to be taken against those who promoted schemes covered by the loan charge.

The voices of the victims are the most important. They have been ignored for too long. And people have even lost loved ones. Therefore there should be compensation for families of people who died by suicide