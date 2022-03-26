‘Insulate Britain’ must define energy security policy as ‘poverty premium’ scandal grows for homes with prepayment meters – The Yorkshire Post says

Inevitably, there’s much focus on the emerging issue of ‘premium poverty’ in the aftermath of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement – and the continuing absence of a coherent plan to help all those who are dependent on prepayment meters to heat their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even though a short-term fuel rebate of £200 was unveiled by the Treasury earlier this year, Mr Sunak has been unable to explain how it will be distributed to those householders who – for whatever reason – don’t pay bills by direct debit.

Insulate Britain members have been carrying out a campaign of civil disobedience.

Yet, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen the policy debate switch to energy security, it remains a source of great frustration that the Government has still to develop a coherent strategy to better insulate the homes occupied by the most vulnerable and, in turn, reduce both their heating usage – and bills.

This is not new. Ever since he became the MP for Barnsley Central, Dan Jarvis has been repeatedly raising the issue in Parliament of excessive winter deaths caused by hypothermia. However all he has received from three prime ministers is warm words – rather than practical policies to assist the elderly and most vulnerable in society.

As such, the forthcoming Energy Security Strategy is a chance for Boris Johnson to begin to ‘insulate Britain’ and regain the initiative on behalf of those households for whom ‘eating or heating’ is now a daily dilemma.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

The Government is being urged to 'Insulate Britain' in order to tackle fuel poverty as the cost of living crisis grows.