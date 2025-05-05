Introductions can make a big difference for NHS patients - Ann Paul

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaving South Africa after I finished my degree in social care, I worked for 19 years in industries including ship building, where I was Head of Industry, and then became general manager of a hard wood company. However, I not only enjoy working with people, but my area of creativity is also people.

Moving back into health and social care, I became the Director of Development at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, until eventually joining Doctors in Distress (DiD), whereby I became CEO.

Through my work with DiD, I was introduced to Brian Daniels at Pluto Productions. Brian writes plays about both the NHS and care, and we commissioned him to write a play ‘Behind the White Coat’ to tell the story of the pressures doctors face on a daily basis. Brian created a fictional GP practice with a range of characters representing a range of GP practice workers and the stresses and strains they have felt in recent years.

General view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

I have had the privilege of being a narrator in the play and facing the crowd, seeing their reaction to the play, and it is a genuine eye opener. Brian is able to write in a way that tackles such challenging subjects, in a sensitive yet direct manner, without glossing over key facts and the impact situations can have on people.

Another of his plays titled ‘My name is’, was inspired by Kate Granger, who as a doctor herself, facing her own cancer diagnosis, felt that change was needed in the NHS. Commissioned by St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds, the play highlights how the smallest things, such as an introduction, makes such a difference to a patient's care. Whilst the initial campaign and the play had an initial huge impact, that message needs reiterating, and should be a mandatory part of NHS training. Speaking from my own experience of recent hospital treatment, the message is definitely waning. Just being in a hospital is a worrying experience for most people, and a smile and introduction can have a huge impact on putting someone at ease and lessening what can be a traumatic experience for many.

We need to continue to get these stories and messages out there, and it is for this reason that I have stood down from DiD, to join Brian at Pluto Productions. There is so much power behind the performances in Brian’s plays, they should form part of all medical and nursing training. We are going to start with promoting the ‘Hello, My Name Is’ play again and readdressing the whole campaign behind why it was launched in the first place. Starting from the very foundations, all of the plays should be on the curriculum, so that despite how overwhelmed the NHS is, basic courtesy and awareness of the stress levels within the NHS is acknowledged on a national basis.

No one in business would walk into a meeting or networking, and not introduce themselves. So it should be across the board in healthcare too. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead and to supporting our NHS and its staff. Also to taking Pluto Productions to the next level and enabling more people to access what are such inspiring and thought-provoking plays. Working together we can achieve all of this and not only get the messages out within the NHS, but the wider educational community too.