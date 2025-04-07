Investing in skills will be key to tackling Britain’s housing crisis - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who think the solution to the shortage of affordable housing is to build on every inch of green space are worried that there aren’t enough bricklayers, plumbers and electricians to reach their excessive targets. Those of us who think repair, renovation and regeneration paid for by taxes on second homes and mansions is the best way forward are every bit as concerned by the skill shortage.

The lack of sufficient people training in traditional construction skills is worrying enough. When it comes to finding sufficient heat pump engineers, solar panel fitters or experts on installing battery storage systems in existing premises the challenge becomes even more extreme.

Gaining skills in the building industry is one of the best ways to open up opportunities in life. The construction trade may be very cyclical but it will be a long time before artificial intelligence can wipe out plumbing jobs. There is no shortage of people who want to hire a kitchen fitter, have their roof fixed or want to invest in making their home greener and cheaper to run. Jobs like that can’t be globalised.

Houses under construction on a housing development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Many young people have had their lives transformed by discovering a pride in the skills they have learned in construction. Plenty of them have gone on to establish small businesses that grow and expand. That can apply even to those with the most challenging of backgrounds. There are former prisoners who have a great record of going straight after emerging from a Yorkshire jail with newly acquired skills in scaffolding.

When it comes to our best and brightest the opportunities of pursuing the vocational training route are often seriously undervalued. There has long been an emphasis on persuading young people to take A levels and then to acquire heavy debts obtaining a degree. The highly effective route of gaining an apprenticeship and learning on the job is all too frequently treated as a less desirable choice.

A big part of the problem has been a longstanding underinvestment in our further education colleges and apprenticeship providers. The consequence is many of them are struggling to find staff to teach construction skills and the same is true of many other areas of work such as information technology. The gap between what a skilled person can earn in industry and what further educational providers are able to pay their staff has become a serious problem.

There is a long tradition of people who have worked in industry deciding to become trainers in colleges because they want to pass on their skills to the next generation. Time was when the pay and conditions in those colleges was good enough to make that an attractive proposition.

Gradually that has changed as governments have directed scarce resources towards politically popular choices such as funding more nursery places or trying to raise standards in secondary schools. Those are indeed important priorities but there hasn’t been a strong enough lobby making the case for vocational training. Further education colleges have become a Cinderella service as decades of cuts have eaten into salaries and left too much of the equipment on which people train outdated.

Colleges frequently find that they have almost no applicants for job opportunities or that candidates withdraw half way through the application process when they get a full understanding of the workload that is required for a significant drop in the salary they have been able to earn.

Getting the funding together to create bang to date facilities to train for rapidly changing industries such as information technology or green energy is often beyond the pocket of even some of our best run further education providers.

In a logical world, providing a wealth of opportunities for people to be trained on the latest equipment by staff with recent practical experience would be a top priority of any government that wished to provide Britain with a prosperous future. All too often the contribution of colleges is belittled by Ministers who have no experience of anyone in their family benefitting from them.

Even now, with a government which is declaring that it intends to train thousands more construction workers, there seems to be little understanding of the reality of what will be needed to attract and retain staff or the breadth of the opportunity that colleges offer to be a central part of the regeneration of long neglected communities.

One of the few things we can be certain about when it comes to the future is that the days of having a job for life have gone and many more people are going to have to adapt, adjust and retrain several times during their career. Yet we still expect adults to pay hefty fees if they wish to return to study in a college later in life.

Too much of our model for education relies on front loading young people with largely theoretical education and the debts that go with it. We would do well to change that and to invest properly in our network of further education colleges to equip people with new skills and new opportunities.