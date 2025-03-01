Investment and a long-term vision is needed when it comes to net zero

The total number of jobs lost at C-Capture may not be that high but the redundancies are nonetheless concerning. The fact that this pioneering Yorkshire firm that was set to play a key role in carbon capture has made all its staff redundant as it seeks a new owner for the business is not a good sign for pioneering technology in the net zero space.

C-Capture is a spin-out company created in 2009 following research done at the University in Leeds.

This serves to illustrate that net zero won’t be achieved without the skills and expertise that exist with Yorkshire. The region’s universities and research centres have valuable knowledge that can be applied to securing the future of the planet.

What is needed is a long-term joint vision between industry and the Government towards tackling what is a generational challenge.

An electric car plugged into an EV charging point in London. PIC: John Walton/PA Wire

These job losses at C-Capture will undermine confidence in frontier technologies that can help tackle climate change.

The Government really needs to put its shoulder to the wheel when it comes to backing technology like carbon capture. As Tom White, chief executive of C-Capture, points out economic growth opportunities will be left on the table unless Britain gets ahead.

Investment is also going to be needed to ensure that Yorkshire does not continue to lag behind when it comes to electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

It should be a major cause for concern that Yorkshire has the lowest rate of public EV charging points in Britain.

There is a very real danger that the region could become an analogue hinterland with its citizens impoverished by higher spending on fuel for their cars.