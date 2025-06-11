It is no surprise Environment Secretary Steve Reed is floundering with farmers - just look at his CV: Sarah Todd

Environment Secretary Steve Reed during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it would perhaps be remiss not to mention the sign selling portions of chips for £8 - now how many bags of potatoes would that buy? - and temporary toilets that were just as grim at the beginning of the day as they were by the end.

Stallholders at our countryside’s outdoor events need to make a profit, after all there will be hefty pitch prices to pay. But organisers need to note that it is absolutely vital nobody returns home feeling ripped off, that they couldn’t treat themselves to something from the other exhibitors because they are all spent up having fed and watered their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the organised arrive with a picnic, but real life - especially with children or animals to sort - can get in the way.

Traditional country shows have been in the news this last week with Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) Secretary Steve Reed allegedly ducking out of a scheduled chat with farmers on the day of the Royal Cornwall Show and then swerving the Devon County Show.

The word ignorant springs to mind but, just to make sure, the dictionary definition is given a glance. It describes ignorance as ‘not having enough knowledge, understanding, or information about something.’ So yes, Mr Reed is ignorant.

Mr Reed is a London MP, for Streatham and Croydon North. Before being elected to Parliament he was the leader of Lambeth Council for over half a dozen years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having grown up on the outskirts of London, his father working in a print factory and his mother a cleaner, nobody could call him ignorant about urban life. During his time at the helm of the council his website proudly details that he ‘introduced the Living Wage to tackle low pay, invested in better council housing, cut violent youth crime by a third, and transformed Lambeth’s children’s services from worst to best-rated in the country - all while freezing council tax to help residents with the cost of living.’

Those city folk no doubt appreciated his efforts and thought he was a top bloke. He has a sound record and was obviously, given his rise through the ranks, good at his job.

It’s all about horses for courses. What on earth is a city boy doing representing our farming, fishing and rural interests? Surely there would have been a more urban department better suited to his skillset.

There has been the odd Labour MP, notably a few from rural Wales, who have spoken out against the Government about the recent treatment of farmers. There must, surely, be somebody who has more background experience or understanding of the rural way of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking the same language is so important. Or at least showing interested and willing when it comes to getting their wellies on and interacting with the industry.

Granted, Prince William has had a lot on with both his wife and his father’s illnesses, but it had been something of a disappointment to not see him stepping into the gaping chasm in the countryside left by the King ascending to the throne.

What a joy to see him sensibly join forces with somebody who knows what they are on about - his aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh - on a visit to the aforementioned Royal Cornwall Show.

The Prince of Wales doesn’t make out to have a huge passion for farming, but this countryside collaboration along with recent comments about mental health within the rural community gave hope that he is respectfully learning and taking an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal pair talked to food and drink producers, met with Girl Guides as well as representatives from the organisation that co-ordinates the annual Open Farm Sunday. They also - it’s not rocket science Mr Reed - simply chatted to farmers.

It is this new Government’s lack of interest and interaction with the rural community that leaves a sour taste.

Conservative shadow farms minister Robbie Moore MP was right to describe the Secretary of State’s lack of engagement at the Royal Cornwall Show as “frustrating”.