It is not whether Nigel Farage is personally racist; it is that he is an enabler of racism - David Behrens

His keynote speech came after a weekend of mock outrage over Nigel Farage’s racism quotient on a scale of one to 10, if one is Mel Gibson and 10 Enoch Powell.

Farage assumed the posture of the playground bully, throwing up his hands and blaming someone else: ‘It wasn’t me, Miss. Keir made me say it’. So Starmer had to row back: in accusing his rival of racism, he said he had not meant to imply that everyone who voted Reform was necessarily racist.

The key word was ‘necessarily’. For while not every Reform voter is intentionally racist, virtually every intentional racist votes Reform. And are we not judged by the company we keep?

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts to the speech by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the Labour Party conference. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The party’s core constituency remains people who have to drape their Crosses of St George from their windows like dirty bed sheets because they don’t know how flagpoles work. Tricky things, sticks.

And as so often happens when politicians get hung up on semantics, they miss the point – which is not whether Farage is personally racist; it is that he is an enabler of racism. He normalises it to the point where ordinary voters can espouse racist beliefs, believing them to be legitimate.

That’s how he can claim, as he did in August, that Britain is “not far from major civil disorder” and then walk away with the touchpaper stains still on his fingers.

But here is where his logic falls down: most of us don’t want civil disorder on our streets, no matter how irked we are at claims of asylum seekers checking into free hotels with welcome packs of NHS passes and cash allowances. What we want is safety and relative prosperity for all, with benefits based on need rather than lifestyle choice. That goes for those who were born here, not just recent arrivals.

And that is the sentiment the PM managed to identify in his speech to the party faithful. It was the first time in his 15 months in office that he had put his finger on the pulse of the voters who elected him.

When, he asked, was the last time Nigel Farage had anything positive to say about Britain’s future? Never, that’s when. Farage’s vision is entirely dystopian. He doesn’t want to be here and he remains with us only because Donald Trump doesn’t want him there.

But Starmer acknowledged that Farage is an accomplished politician, in the sense that he will say whatever it takes to court popularity. That’s why it was he and not the traditional opposition he had in his crosshairs. That – and the fact that the only other threat to Starmer is from Labour’s own ranks – tells you plenty about the state of Conservatism today.

Next week it will be Kemi Badenoch’s turn in the spotlight and her last party conference as leader if she doesn’t grasp the opportunity she now has. She is in a similar position to the PM, with Reform eating her lunch and insurrectionist allies snapping at her heels. But she and Starmer are still the politicians most able to lay claim to the centre ground most of us inhabit. That is where the next election will be fought, not on the far right.

Badenoch, unlike Farage, can embrace the one truth in Reform’s argument – that the authorities have lost control of illegal immigration – without being seen as racist or reactionary. The trouble is that she represents a party that got things wrong for 14 years, not just 15 months. Border control has been chaotic under at least the last three prime ministers and all that has really changed is the extent to which the chaos has been exploited for political capital.

But Reform too will be judged on its record next time – and right now that record is as scratchy as an old 78. It promised to cut a swathe through the 12 councils and two mayoral authorities it now controls, but the incompetents and grifters it put in charge have spent their time appeasing those core constituents of theirs by arguing over which flags to hoist above their Town Halls.

And since the May elections two dozen Reform councillors have been kicked out or have resigned. Voters who trusted them have been made fools of.

