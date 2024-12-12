It’s becoming evident by the day that the family farm tax is a grave mistake

With each passing day it becomes clearer how much of a mistake the Government has made with its proposed changes to inheritance tax (IHT).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers across the country have been rocked by the Chancellor’s Budget in October and many simply won’t be able to shoulder the additional costs that they will have to bear as a result of the changes to IHT.

The Budget proposed imposing inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1m. Despite the Government saying the tax wouldn’t affect small farms, the reality is that the majority of working farms are worth more than £1m. By their very nature these businesses are asset rich and cash poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a policy that clearly flies in the face of food security. This comes against the backdrop of long-term declines in the natural environment and worsening climate change, which also pose serious risks to UK food security.

Farmers protest outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Government’s latest three-yearly report on food security has found the UK was 75 per cent self-sufficient in the food that can be grown in this country last year and produced the equivalent of 62 per cent of overall food consumed.

While these figures are largely unchanged in the past two decades, the report warns about long-term declines in “natural capital” – resources such as clean water, healthy soils and wildlife such as pollinators. It is farmers who are custodians of this “natural capital”. They tend to the soil and are best placed to ensure the environment thrives.

As Tom Bradshaw, National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president, said at the Commons Environment Committee, farmers “really deserve more self-respect than they have been given by the changes that have been proposed”.