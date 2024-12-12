It’s becoming evident by the day that the family farm tax is a grave mistake
Farmers across the country have been rocked by the Chancellor’s Budget in October and many simply won’t be able to shoulder the additional costs that they will have to bear as a result of the changes to IHT.
The Budget proposed imposing inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1m. Despite the Government saying the tax wouldn’t affect small farms, the reality is that the majority of working farms are worth more than £1m. By their very nature these businesses are asset rich and cash poor.
It’s a policy that clearly flies in the face of food security. This comes against the backdrop of long-term declines in the natural environment and worsening climate change, which also pose serious risks to UK food security.
The Government’s latest three-yearly report on food security has found the UK was 75 per cent self-sufficient in the food that can be grown in this country last year and produced the equivalent of 62 per cent of overall food consumed.
While these figures are largely unchanged in the past two decades, the report warns about long-term declines in “natural capital” – resources such as clean water, healthy soils and wildlife such as pollinators. It is farmers who are custodians of this “natural capital”. They tend to the soil and are best placed to ensure the environment thrives.
As Tom Bradshaw, National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president, said at the Commons Environment Committee, farmers “really deserve more self-respect than they have been given by the changes that have been proposed”.
Without hard-working farmers, the shop shelves would be empty. The Government would do well to remember that.
