It’s important for video games developers from Yorkshire to show off - Jamie Sefton

So how are you going to be heard above all that noise? Releasing your game without any marketing, PR or community engagement, is the equivalent of an author placing their book on a shelf in Waterstones and expecting people to find it.

This is why at Game Republic we are always looking for ways to help our developers get their games noticed. Earlier this year we hosted an online Steam event for the Yorkshire Games Festival with the National Science & Media Museum in Bradford, that brought together more than 50 games in one place, using more established games companies to give smaller games developers a promotional boost to help sell their games.

Another major way to promote is through showing games at both public and business-focused events. However, this has been made more difficult to achieve, as increasing costs and fewer sponsorship opportunities due to a difficult time in the industry, has meant some well-known national games events such as WASD and Insomnia have disappeared.

Jamie Sefton is the managing director of Game Republic.

So, we have been busy offering developers in our region events to show off their work, such as the recent public-facing WX Games Weekend in March at the new WX venue in Wakefield, which saw 5,500 visitors over two days playing retro games, enjoying character design workshops, seeing industry talks and playing new games from dozens of Northern developers.

There’s another opportunity for our games companies to show their titles to passionate games fans at MegaCon in Manchester on July 26/27, where a Game Republic Zone will have 20 new games on-show for the 20,000 visitors expected. For up-and-coming games and already-released games, these public events are an ideal opportunity to engage with your audience, get coverage from game streamers on platforms like TikTok and Twitch, and boost potential sales from asking people to ‘Wishlist’ or just buy their games digitally on platforms like Steam.

However, another way to potentially improve visibility of a game and increase sales is to sign to a games publisher – these are companies that invest in, curate and promote a selection of games on console and PC to build a growing reputation among fans for quality. It means any new game can instantly tap into the publisher’s audience of millions of players. At our twice-yearly B2B GaMaYo events we have more than 300 game developers attend and have in excess of 35 demos of brand-new unreleased games on-show. We then invite publishers from across the UK – such as Wakefield’s Team17 – to check out and play the new games before anyone else.

It works – we’ve had numerous indie games picked up and signed to publishers at our events.

2025 is shaping up to be a much better year for the games industry, presenting more opportunities for our developers to showcase their talents and sell games through online stores, such as the eShop on the new Nintendo Switch 2 console, which launches on June 5. The news that Grand Theft Auto VI is delayed until 26th May next year may mean a longer wait for fans, but it gives more room to smaller titles to breathe and get noticed. All good news for game developers that don’t mind a bit of showing off.