It's not just the country that is at a fork in the road, so is the Prime Minister and the Government

The Prime Minister’s speech at the Labour party conference came against a difficult backdrop of discontent both within his party and across the nation.

Sir Keir Starmer said “Britain stands at a fork in the road”, as he sought to reassure people that his Government would be able to turn things around.

The reality is that it is not just the country but also the PM himself who stands at a fork in the road. A part of the population feels that Labour is delivering change for the worse. While many others are simply uninspired.

The spectre of Nigel Farage has loomed large over the Labour party conference and that was the case during the PM’s speech yesterday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Starmer went into the party conference trailing Reform in the polls and with his leadership facing questions. He sought to fight back against Reform and Farage, with the PM saying: “When was the last time you heard Nigel Farage say anything positive about Britain’s future?

“He can’t. He doesn’t like Britain, doesn’t believe in Britain, wants you to doubt it as much as he does.”

The Prime Minister is an intelligent man who knows his history. And he will know that on its current trajectory, the Government will face a drubbing at the next General Election. Even large majorities can no longer be relied on, such is the volatility in British politics.

Starmer invoked the rebuilding of Britain post-war during his speech. He must remember that the rebuild required a lot of resolve.