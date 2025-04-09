It’s not just XL Bully dogs, irresponsible pet owners seem to be everywhere these days - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals have been warned to telephone the police rather than approach the animal, which was injured before it fled. The two other dogs, of the same breed, at the scene were confiscated.

What on earth possesses people to keep such dangerous dogs?

All pet owners should be warned though, that not having any discipline in place in the home can lead to upsetting events; whether that’s nipping a grandma or child, chasing and killing sheep - it’s that horrible time of year again - or worse.

An XL bully at a protest against a planned ban on XL Bully dogs in Ireland last year. PIC: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

As a society we should be hugely ashamed of the humanisation of pets that has happened over the last few decades, but accelerated since the pandemic.

Moving on, at a tangent as usual, it’s been lovely to enjoy the recent sunshine.

Driving past a pub the other day there was a very genuine smile from this reporter as she thought how smashing for people to be sat outside.

Hang on though, the car was nearly reversed back as not one, but two, dogs were spotted with coats on. Their owners were smiling and laughing with a wooden table of drinks in front of them while this pair of pooches panted.

Do people not have the common sense they were born with? Being killed with kindness is a slow sentence being served by so many animals these days.

Another pet hate - forgive the pun - is the way so many runners drag dogs alongside them. They might be killing two birds with one stone, exercising both themselves and the family dog, but what about the canine’s joints? They aren’t wearing fancy running shoes, cushioned with the latest technology to prevent pummelling from rock hard roads and pavements.

Years ago, we used to have a deerhound lurcher. He was bought from the back of a pub car park but that’s another story. We live a mile from civilisation, and it must be coming up for 20 years ago now that a chap who knew about his dogs stopped his van and told me, in no uncertain terms, not to be walking such a big young pup on the pavement down to the village until he was at least a year old. That it would jigger his joints in later life. It has always stayed with me and it’s such a shame there are less lads in vans who can give out such sensible advice.

Thinking about it, raising heads above the parapet and saying anything can open a whole can of worms. That was such good advice, but - like me not stopping and saying while those dogs sweltered outside the pub in their jackets - the temptation to just walk on by, and not get involved, is ever-increasing.

Not just with animals, but all aspects of life.

When we were first married, older neighbours on both sides used to lean on the fence and give unsolicited advice on the garden. Would that happen nowadays? It’s a shame if it doesn’t. Such sensible folks would probably have said if we were walking a dog around mafted in a coat. Our nation’s withdrawal into its shell, perhaps because of the politically correct times we are living in when the slightest remark can cause offence, has so much to answer for.

Loneliness figures, gathered between October 2023 to March 2024, showed seven per cent of people (approximately 3.1 million people in England) reported that they felt lonely often or always.

The aforementioned fear of offending must have some part to play in this. Over in Scandinavia, they have had a campaign to get people to be friendlier to each other.

Never mind misery guts like this correspondent, who want to tell people to do things like take the coats off their dogs, the Säg hej! (say hello!) initiative is all about encouraging small but significant social interactions.

What is the betting that as well as simple greetings it has resulted in proper old-fashioned chats.

As somebody who does try to smile and say hello, especially at older people struggling with supermarket trolleys and suchlike, it’s an appealing idea.