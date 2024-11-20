I’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer, I have no regrets or complaints, my care from the NHS has been incredible - Robert Minton-Taylor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I married the love of my life Caroline on the 13th. She has been my rock, my confidant and lover for 38 years. Yet it's also a number that brought shock.

It was on May 13 when I learnt that I had prostate cancer. To determine whether it had spread I had a biopsy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and bone scans.

The prostate is a walnut sized gland located below the bladder and surrounding the urethra which drains urine from the bladder. But it’s inaccessible and impossible for men to check their prostate as women can do for their breasts.

A subsequent meeting with the consultant oncologist at Airedale General Hospital (AGH), Steeton, West Yorkshire, confirmed that it had spread to my hips, spine, chest cavity and lymph nodes.

But it wasn’t until I came to sign the consent form and read the words the drugs “cannot cure the tumour” that despite the proposed chemotherapy and dual hormone treatment my cancer was incurable.

The realisation that I was not going to live as long as my late father, an 8th Army ‘Desert Rats’ officer who in WWII survived Dunkirk, fought at El Alamein, North Africa, and helped liberate Bergen-Belsen concentration camp hit hard.

Prostate cancer affects more than 52,000 men a year in the UK and over 4,000 in Yorkshire. Every 45 minutes one man dies from it. Black men are significantly more likely to get it compared to White or Asian men.

Cancer impacts people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Factors such as rural isolation, poverty and behaviours such as smoking are all reasons why cancer disproportionately impacts people in our region.

Dr Stuart Griffiths, director of research at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Sadly, more than half of men with prostate cancer in Yorkshire are diagnosed at a late stage when there are fewer treatment options available.

“Prostate cancer often doesn’t show any symptoms when it is at an early stage, so introducing a screening programme could help save lives by finding cancers earlier before symptoms develop.

“More research needs to be done to find the best way to screen men for prostate cancer and Yorkshire Cancer Research is committed to funding clinical trials that help find new ways to detect and treat the disease more effectively.

“The opportunity to be screened needs to be brought to men in Yorkshire, and beyond, as soon as possible."

I have had two transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) operations to remove part of my prostate to relieve symptoms such as difficulty peeing, a frequent urge to pee, a constant feeling of a full bladder and occasionally blood in the urine.

I had other signs too. Feeling tired, tingling in my fingers and pain in my hips and lower spine. But I had assumed that was down to my haemorrhagic stroke which happened in 2019.

Blood tests followed to measure the level of prostate specific antigen (PSA) in my blood – a signal for cancer – but nothing untoward showed up. Unfortunately, I was one of the 2 per cent of the male population whose non PSA secreting prostate blood test masked the real situation.

Men with underlying prostate issues should request a PSA test from their GP. But currently only men aged 50 or over can ask their GP for one. If you have persistently raised PSA levels you may be offered an MRI scan but it’s not a given.

Prostate cancer unfortunately also affects men under 50 as we have seen in six-time Olympic gold medallist cyclist Chris Hoy, 48. He had access to the best medical care in his career, yet despite a history of cancer in his family he didn’t receive an MRI scan.

Prostate Cancer UK says that 90 per cent of NHS hospital trusts in the UK offer access to pre-biopsy prostate multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) scan as part of their prostate cancer diagnostic process. It’s a special type of scan that creates more detailed pictures of your prostate than a standard MRI scan.

Regular MRI screening should be as available to men as it is to women for breast cancer screening.

Maybe a cost benefit analysis could be done to see if the cost of screening and, if necessary, a radical prostatectomy operation (removal of the prostate) would be more cost effective for the NHS than palliative care which, in my case, is costing upwards of £1m?

But I have no regrets, no complaints. My care from the NHS has been incredible, and it’s freely available to everyone. That’s a marvel.