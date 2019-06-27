James Herriot is still TV’s ulitmate vet as All Creatures Great and Small returns – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is testament to the enduring appeal of All Creatures Great and Small, the iconic BBC series, that it is to be revived for a special Channel 5 spin-off.

The ultimate tribute to Thirsk vet Alf Wight whose work as a country vet inspired the fictional books featuring James Herriot, his storylines – family entertainment at its very best – resonate to this day and have subsequently led to the emergence of popular programmes like The Yorkshire Vet which continue to grow in popularity.

The original All Creatures cast. From left: Robert Hardy, Christopher Timothy and Peter Davison.

Yet, while it will be impossible for the new programme to match the dialogue, and quality, of the original All Creatures series which saw Christoper Timothy star as the original Herriot alongside acclaimed acting greats like Robert Hardy, Peter Davison and Lynda Bellingham, it will, nevertheless, showcase Yorkshire at its finest – and enable younger generations to appreciate country life as well as the unheralded work of the veterinary profession.