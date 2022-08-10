Jarvis Cocker reuniting with Richard Hawley shows the power of the Leadmill - The Yorkshire Post says

The former cloth mill has been a bastion of creativity and playing at it is seen as a rite of passage by music acts across the globe.
While the owners of the building say they will continue to run it as a music venue, to evict the current management of The Leadmill would hurt its standing with the people of Sheffield and beyond.
The move, which would see current management kicked out in March 2023, has united musicians in condemnation.
Pulp star Jarvis Cocker – making a surprise guest appearance alongside his former bandmate Richard Hawley at The Leadmill on Tuesday and performing a never-before-heard song in homage to the venue – should be a reminder to the owners of just how important The Leadmill is to Sheffield and music.